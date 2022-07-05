Glickenhaus reveals sky blue livery for Monza WEC round

Listen to this article

The boutique American manufacturer's 007 Le Mans Hypercar has raced in a predominantly red livery since its debut in the WEC last year, in line with its GT3 contenders in the Nurburgring 24 Hours.

However, ahead of this weekend's fourth round of the season, Glickenhaus revealed an all-new design based on the colours of its logo.

The Glickenhaus logo is made up of a light blue shield containing a torch and the letters S, C and G (Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus), topped with red, blue and white stripes, which can also be seen on the new livery.

A brief statement from Glickenhaus said the change was partly motivated by Porsche using white and red for its recently-revealed 963 LMDh contender.

It read: "At The Goodwood Festival Of Speed, we saw the new Porsche LMDh in its race livery. As both Porsche and Toyota are now red, white and black, we've decided to try something different."

Glickenhaus has a single car entered, the #708, for Romain Dumas, Olivier Pla and Pipo Derani in this weekend's Monza race.

The team is coming off a podium finish in last month's Le Mans 24 Hours that was achieved by the sister #709 car driven by Richard Westbrook, Ryan Briscoe and Franck Mailleux, albeit five laps down on the two Toyota GR010 Hybrids.

Peugeot's long-awaited arrival in the WEC with its new 9X8 contender means the Hypercar class will feature six cars at Monza, with the French manufacturer's two cars joining a pair of Toyotas, a single Glickenhaus and Alpine's grandfathered A480 LMP1 car.

A total of 38 cars will contest the six-hour race, which starts at 12pm local time on Sunday July 10.

Watch the WEC 6 Hours of Monza qualifying and the race live on Motorsport.tv (geo-restrictions may apply).

Glickenhaus 007 LMH Photo by: Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus