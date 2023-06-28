Subscribe
Glickenhaus line-up finalised in revised Monza WEC entry list

Nathanael Berthon will remain with the Glickenhaus Hypercar team for the Monza round of the World Endurance Championship next month. 

Gary Watkins
By:
#709 Glickenhaus Racing Glickenhaus 007 of Franck Mailleux, Nathanael Berthon, Esteban Gutierrez

The Frenchman joined the US entrant for this month’s Le Mans 24 Hours WEC round to drive the additional Glickenhaus 007 Le Mans Hypercar entered for the French enduro. 

He has moved over to the team’s solo full-season WEC entry to drive alongside Romain Dumas and Olivier Pla for the Monza 6 Hours on 9 July, as shown by a revised entry list published on Wednesday.

Berthon takes the place of Ryan Briscoe, who also stepped down for the Spa round in April when Franck Mailleux returned to the line-up ahead of Le Mans. 

The Vanwall Racing entry in Hypercar will be driven by Esteban Guerrieri, Tristan Vautier and Joao Paulo de Oliveira, who has been brought in following Tom Dillmann’s decision to leave the team post-Le Mans. 

Read Also:

The Hypercar entry stands at 13 cars with the addition of the Proton Competition Porsche 963 LMDh to be driven by Neel Jani, Gianmaria Bruni and Harry Tincknell.

The NorthWest AMR Aston Martin is missing from the entry list, reducing the grid to 36 cars. 

Series stalwart Paul Dalla Lana’s entry with an Aston Martin Vantage GTE was taken over by the US Heart of Racing team for Spa after the Canadian’s decision to retire from racing with immediate effect.

Monza clashes with the IMSA SportsCar Championship event at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park (formerly Mosport), at which Heart of Racing and its drivers will be competing. 

 

The date conflict also means that United Autosports LMP2 drivers Tom Blomqvist and Filipe Albuquerque will be absent from Monza. 

They will be replaced in the British team’s pair of ORECA 07s by Giedo van der Garde and Ben Hanley respectively, as was the case earlier in the season at Portimao.

Mathias Beche again subs in the #63 Prema ORECA for Mirko Bortolotti, who will be on duty for the SSR Performance Lamborghini team at the Norisring DTM round. 

Kei Cozzolino will race the Kessel Racing Ferrari 488 GTE Evo backed by his former employer in SUPER GT in Japan, CarGuy Racing.

He will race alongside Takeshi Kimura and Scott Huffaker, having driven Kessel’s additional Le Mans entry earlier this month.

Team-mates for Matteo Cairoli in the #56 Project 1 Porsche 911 RSR have yet to be named.

Practice for Monza, round five of the 2023 WEC, begins on Friday, 7 July.

