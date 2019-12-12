WEC
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP3 in
11 Hours
:
25 Minutes
:
34 Seconds
See full schedule
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Sebring
Tickets
18 Mar
-
20 Mar
Next event in
96 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
23 Apr
-
25 Apr
Next event in
132 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WEC / Breaking news

Ginetta: Challenging for pole "ultimate target" in Bahrain

shares
comments
Ginetta: Challenging for pole "ultimate target" in Bahrain
By:
Dec 12, 2019, 7:25 PM

Charlie Robertson says scoring a first FIA World Endurance Championship pole position is the "ultimate target" for Ginetta in this weekend's 8 Hours of Bahrain.

The new-for-2019/20 success handicap system has placed Ginetta in a favourable position compared to its LMP1 rivals Toyota and Rebellion, which are both heavily penalised in Bahrain.

The Rebellion R-13’s performance has been pegged back by 1.36s following its maiden on-the-road victory in Shanghai, while the #7 Toyota has been hit with a 2.51s penalty and the #8 TS050 Hybrid has been slowed down by 2.72s.

By comparison, the #5 Ginetta G60-LT-P1 has only received a handicap equivalent to 0.024s, while the sister Team LNT-run car is running no ballast at all - courtesy of being the last-placed LMP1 car.

Robertson and his Ginetta teammates Ben Hanley and Jordan King topped the first practice in Bahrain on Thursday, before finishing second to the sole Rebellion R-13 in FP2.

Read Also:

Robertson, who said last month that Ginetta can target a “big result” in Bahrain, believes the pace his squad has shown in practice makes it a prime contender for pole in Friday’s qualifying.

“In Shanghai we showed some really really strong pace for our both cars,” Robertson said after first practice. “Ben and I were straight away at the front in the opening stint. 

“We learned a lot about what it takes to lead a race there and obviously learnt how managing tyres because in the second stint Toyota came back to us. 

“So we are now looking now to keep the tyres in a better window and we know that here in Bahrain the thermal degradation is harder as well. 

“I think we’ve come with a real chance of strong result this weekend and challenging for pole in qualifying is our ultimate target.”

#1 Rebellion Racing Rebellion R-13 - Gibson: Bruno Senna, Gustavo Menezes, Norman Nato

#1 Rebellion Racing Rebellion R-13 - Gibson: Bruno Senna, Gustavo Menezes, Norman Nato

Photo by: Rebellion Racing

Despite Rebellion being slowed down by more than a second compared to the two Ginettas, Gustavo Menezes remains upbeat about the Swiss squad's prospects in Bahrain, particularly with Toyota unlikely to feature in the fight.

“Yeah, obviously I think Shanghai was a bit special,” Menezes said. “Regardless, I think we can finally see the success handicap coming into play. And I think it’s important for the championship as well as for us to have motivation and to see that there is a possibility to fight. 

“Leaving Shanghai and coming into Bahrain obviously, it’s a different circuit first of all. So already the characteristics of the circuit suits the car differently.  

Read Also:

“And obviously the success handicap we can feel it immediately, shifting the balance of the car as well. 

“We are still trying to apprehend how we can kind of get the car exactly where we want to be. 

“But I think it’s going to be an interesting race. Just looking at it with the stats and where the EoT and success handicap should be I think the boys right here on the right [Ginetta] should be quite strong but we’ll do everything we can to have a strong race.”

Catch qualifying LIVE on Motorsport.tv here. Some georestrictions may apply.

Next article
Bahrain WEC: Senna, Rebellion lead second practice

Previous article

Bahrain WEC: Senna, Rebellion lead second practice
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Author Rachit Thukral

Race hub

Shanghai

Shanghai

8 Nov - 10 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 8 Nov
Fri 8 Nov
05:00
11:00
FP2
Fri 8 Nov
Fri 8 Nov
09:30
15:30
FP3
Sat 9 Nov
Sat 9 Nov
03:50
09:50
Q1
Sat 9 Nov
Sat 9 Nov
08:00
14:00
Q2
Sat 9 Nov
Sat 9 Nov
08:30
14:30
Race
Sun 10 Nov
Sun 10 Nov
06:00
12:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren planning "massive departure" with its new F1 simulator

2
MotoGP

Yamaha chief “very impressed” with Hamilton’s MotoGP test

3
Formula 1

Ferrari reveals "very early" 2020 F1 car launch

4
NASCAR Canada

2020 NASCAR Pinty's schedule revealed, dirt track added

5
Formula 1

Ferrari flattered that Hamilton 'wants to join us'

Latest videos

FIA WEC: 8 Hours of Bahrain - promo 00:46
WEC

FIA WEC: 8 Hours of Bahrain - promo

Aston Martin Valkyrie prototype testing 00:38
WEC

Aston Martin Valkyrie prototype testing

Peugeot 908: Sébastien Loeb testing session 02:51
WEC

Peugeot 908: Sébastien Loeb testing session

FIA WEC: 4 Hours of Shanghai - Race highlights 02:59
WEC

FIA WEC: 4 Hours of Shanghai - Race highlights

FIA WEC: 4 Hours of Shanghai - Rebellion Racing celebrates victory 01:46
WEC

FIA WEC: 4 Hours of Shanghai - Rebellion Racing celebrates victory

Latest news

Ginetta: Challenging for pole "ultimate target" in Bahrain
WEC

Ginetta: Challenging for pole "ultimate target" in Bahrain

Bahrain WEC: Senna, Rebellion lead second practice
WEC

Bahrain WEC: Senna, Rebellion lead second practice

Classic tracks Monza, Kyalami join 2020/21 WEC calendar
WEC

Classic tracks Monza, Kyalami join 2020/21 WEC calendar

Bahrain WEC: Ginetta tops first practice by two seconds
WEC

Bahrain WEC: Ginetta tops first practice by two seconds

Toyota to evaluate Yamashita for hypercar seat in Bahrain test
WEC

Toyota to evaluate Yamashita for hypercar seat in Bahrain test

Schedule

WEC
  • WEC
  • Formula 1
Tickets
Powered by
21 Feb
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.