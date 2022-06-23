Tickets Subscribe
WEC News

Ferrari WEC GT drivers prepare for Hypercar era with LMP2 test

Several members of Ferrari's GTE stable in the FIA World Endurance Championship drivers recently took part in a test with an Oreca LMP2 car with a view to preparing them for the forthcoming Hypercar era.

Jamie Klein
By:
, News Editor
Ferrari WEC GT drivers prepare for Hypercar era with LMP2 test
The Italian marque teased an image of its hotly-anticipated 2023 Le Mans Hypercar ahead of the Le Mans 24 Hours earlier this month, and is planning to begin testing with the as-yet unnamed machine next month at in-house test venue Fiorano.

In anticipation of that, Ferrari gave a number of its current WEC GT stable a taste of prototype machinery in a two-day test with an AF Corse-run Oreca 07-Gibson at Vallelunga in the week leading up to the Le Mans test day, as first reported by French outlet Endurance-Info.

GTE Pro full-timers James Calado, Alessandro Pier Guidi, Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina were joined by Davide Rigon and two drivers who race the AF Corse Oreca full-time in the WEC’s LMP2 division, Nicklas Nielsen and Alessio Rovera.

Ferrari has yet to announce who will be part of its Hypercar driver line-up in the WEC next year, but is likely to use at least some of its current GT talent.

“It was just to get us up to speed with a bit more downforce, better brakes again, ready for when we start with the Hypercar,” Calado told Motorsport.com about the test. “Within a few laps we were all on the pace. 

“I spent most of my career in cars with downforce and you never really forget. It’s a different feeling at first, but then it soon feels normal and within a few laps you can reach the limit. 

“All of us were happy with how the test went and we’re all looking forward to the final reveal of the Hypercar.”

 

Fuoco, who joined the Ferrari GTE Pro stable only this year, told Motorsport.com: “It was a bit different from the GT car, but already in 2021 I did [the Rolex 24 at] Daytona with the LMP2, so I had some experience with that type of car. 

“In terms of driving and everything, it’s still quite similar somehow. You always have to adapt your driving style. But with more downforce I felt more comfortable.”

Calado, who finished second at Le Mans alongside Pier Guidi and Daniel Serra, wouldn’t be drawn on whether the test means he will definitely be a part of Ferrari’s two-car Hypercar line-up for the 2023 season.

“The decision is down to Antonello [Coletta, Ferrari GT Competizione boss], where he feels we should be as drivers,” said the Briton. “Either way I’m proud to be part of Ferrari and the team, there’s been a lot of development work going on behind the scenes. 

“He’ll make the right decision and we just accept whatever is given to us.”

Fuoco, who combines his Ferrari WEC drive with a simulator role for the marque’s Formula 1 team, added: “I’m still quite young but to be part of this family, you need to do your best every day, you have to be really professional because it’s a really professional team. 

“I’ve been here a long time already, so I really hope I can stay here for even more time than I’ve already been here.”

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans Prime

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future Prime

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the FIA World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Prime

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Motorsport.com hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory Prime

The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory

Peugeot went radical with the initial plan for its Le Mans Hypercar project, and then stuck to its guns. Here’s how things are shaping up a few weeks before the debut of the 9X8 in next month's Monza World Endurance Championship round

WEC
Jun 1, 2022
How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa Prime

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa

After a chastening opening to the season at Sebring that ended in an enormous accident, Toyota's #7 crew got their World Endurance Championship underway with victory at a treacherously slippery Spa to make up for its sister car's Sebring defeat to Alpine, as Glickenhaus's promising qualifying turned to disaster in the race

WEC
May 9, 2022
How Toyota's WEC dominance was curbed at stormy Sebring Prime

How Toyota's WEC dominance was curbed at stormy Sebring

Toyota’s stranglehold on the FIA World Endurance Championship ended at the 2022 opener at Sebring, but all accusing eyes were on the Balance of Performance system as the key to the shake-up. Here's how it unfolded, to see Alpine celebrating under a stormy sky having blown away the defending champions...

WEC
Mar 21, 2022
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Prime

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Team Penske is gearing up for its role in running Porsche’s LMDh programme from 2023 by entering this year's World Endurance Championship with an LMP2 car. Although the team is considering 2022 as a season to learn, it is no less serious about winning than ever - which should make the already fiercely competitive class even more so

WEC
Mar 17, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
