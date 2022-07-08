Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Le Mans Full Access: Episode 3 Next / Monza WEC: Glickenhaus leads Alpine, Peugeot in first practice
WEC News

Ferrari to pick WEC Hypercar drivers from its GT roster

Ferrari is aiming to pick the drivers for its Hypercar squad in next year’s FIA World Endurance Championship from its existing GT roster.

Gary Watkins
By:
Ferrari to pick WEC Hypercar drivers from its GT roster
Listen to this article

Antonello Coletta, the Italian manufacturer’s sportscar racing boss, outlined a firm intent in the wake of the first test of the LMH this week to choose the six-strong WEC squad from the drivers currently employed for its GT racing activities.

Coletta said: “We prefer to choose from our existing line-up; this is our dream, but I don’t have the final answer.

“Honestly, if our drivers are competitive and strong [during testing of the LMH], then why do we need to change? I prefer to race with drivers from our family.”

  • Watch the WEC 6 Hours of Monza qualifying and the race live on Motorsport.tv (geo-restrictions may apply). 

The nine full-factory GT drivers at Ferrari are Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Miguel Molina, Antonio Fuoco, Davide Rigon, Nicklas Nielsen, Daniel Serra, Alessio Rovera and Andrea Bertolini.

Coletta’s latest comments made at this weekend’s Monza round of the WEC follow previous statements form Ferrari that its GT drivers would undertake initial tests of the new hybrid prototype, which will take the marque back to the pinnacle of sportscar racing as a factory after an absence of 50 years.

He also revealed that shakedown testing of the Ferrari LMH developed in-house at the Attivita Sportive GT department has continued at Fiorano through the second half of the week.

Coletta described testing on Friday as the “the final day of the first run”.

Driving duties were being undertaken by Rigon and Bertolini.

Ferrari LMH

Ferrari LMH

Photo by: Davide Cavazza

He explained that Rigon is “the driver with the most experience during our simulations,” while pointing out that veteran Bertolini, who is racing in pro-am line-ups in the GT World Challenge Europe this year, has “a good history with Ferrari and has done a lot of testing and development”.

Rigon and Bertolini were following on from Pier Guidi and Nielsen, who drove the LMH on the first two days of testing on Wednesday and Thursday.

Bertolini drove the LMH on Friday morning, before Rigon took over for the afternoon.

Coletta suggested that testing of the LMH will move to a proper race circuit “within 15 or 20 days” and didn’t rule out further runs at Fiorano in the run-up to that.

A “very hard programme” of testing and development ahead of the Ferrari’s first race at next year’s WEC opening round at Sebring in March was promised by Coletta.

He refused to divulge technical details of the car, including the configuration of the internal combustion element of its hybrid powertrain.

There is unlikely to be a full release of the specification of the car until its homologation approaches ahead of the start of the 2023 WEC.

Ferrari’s roster of Competizioni GT drivers is completed by Giancarlo Fisichella, Olivier Beretta and Toni Vilander whose roles include ambassadorial duties for the marque.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Le Mans Full Access: Episode 3
Previous article

Le Mans Full Access: Episode 3
Next article

Monza WEC: Glickenhaus leads Alpine, Peugeot in first practice

Monza WEC: Glickenhaus leads Alpine, Peugeot in first practice
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Monza WEC: Glickenhaus leads Alpine, Peugeot in first practice Monza
Video Inside
WEC

Monza WEC: Glickenhaus leads Alpine, Peugeot in first practice

Porsche's Lietz to miss Monza due to COVID, Makowiecki steps in Monza
WEC

Porsche's Lietz to miss Monza due to COVID, Makowiecki steps in

When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans Prime
Le Mans

When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans

Latest news

Monza WEC: Glickenhaus leads Alpine, Peugeot in first practice
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Monza WEC: Glickenhaus leads Alpine, Peugeot in first practice

Ferrari to pick WEC Hypercar drivers from its GT roster
WEC WEC

Ferrari to pick WEC Hypercar drivers from its GT roster

Le Mans Full Access: Episode 3
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Le Mans Full Access: Episode 3

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return Prime
WEC WEC

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return Prime

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The Peugeot 9X8 will make its FIA World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend. The French manufacturer has gone radical and will be hoping it doesn’t need to overhaul its contender, as it did with its first Le Mans challenger…

WEC
16 h
How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans Prime

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future Prime

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the FIA World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Prime

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Motorsport.com hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory Prime

The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory

Peugeot went radical with the initial plan for its Le Mans Hypercar project, and then stuck to its guns. Here’s how things are shaping up a few weeks before the debut of the 9X8 in next month's Monza World Endurance Championship round

WEC
Jun 1, 2022
How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa Prime

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa

After a chastening opening to the season at Sebring that ended in an enormous accident, Toyota's #7 crew got their World Endurance Championship underway with victory at a treacherously slippery Spa to make up for its sister car's Sebring defeat to Alpine, as Glickenhaus's promising qualifying turned to disaster in the race

WEC
May 9, 2022
How Toyota's WEC dominance was curbed at stormy Sebring Prime

How Toyota's WEC dominance was curbed at stormy Sebring

Toyota’s stranglehold on the FIA World Endurance Championship ended at the 2022 opener at Sebring, but all accusing eyes were on the Balance of Performance system as the key to the shake-up. Here's how it unfolded, to see Alpine celebrating under a stormy sky having blown away the defending champions...

WEC
Mar 21, 2022
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Prime

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Team Penske is gearing up for its role in running Porsche’s LMDh programme from 2023 by entering this year's World Endurance Championship with an LMP2 car. Although the team is considering 2022 as a season to learn, it is no less serious about winning than ever - which should make the already fiercely competitive class even more so

WEC
Mar 17, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.