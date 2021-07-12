Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / WEC's Le Mans Hypercars allowed to compete in IMSA from 2023
WEC / Monza News

De Vries returns to Racing Team Nederland for Monza WEC

By:
, News Editor

Nyck de Vries will rejoin the Racing Team Nederland LMP2 squad for this weekend's Monza FIA World Endurance Championship round.

De Vries returns to Racing Team Nederland for Monza WEC

The Dutchman, who also acts as Toyota reserve driver, will be reunited with his teammates from the 2019/20 season, Frits van Eerd and Giedo van der Garde, in RTN's #29 Oreca 07-Gibson.

It follows team regular Job van Uitert testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of last weekend's Monza European Le Mans Series race.

That forced United Autosports to withdraw the car that van Uitert was due to share with Nico Jamin and Manuel Maldonado from that event.

De Vries will be making his first WEC start since last year's Bahrain season finale, having given up his full-time WEC LMP2 driving duties to focus on his Toyota role and his Mercedes Formula E drive.

He has also competed in the ELMS for G-Drive Racing this year, but sat out the most recent round at Monza owing to a clash with the New York Formula E round. He is scheduled to race for the Russian squad alongside Roman Rusinov and Franco Colapinto in the Le Mans 24 Hours next month.

Read Also:

RTN made a guest outing in the Monza ELMS round with van Eerd and van der Garde racing as a duo. The pair finished two laps down in 13th.

Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

WEC's Le Mans Hypercars allowed to compete in IMSA from 2023

Previous article

WEC's Le Mans Hypercars allowed to compete in IMSA from 2023
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton predicts Silverstone F1 sprint race will be "a train"

3 d
2
Formula 1

Red Bull not interested in early F1 release of Fallows to Aston Martin

2 d
3
Formula 1

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?

2 d
4
Formula 1

How F1’s biggest 2021 update shows Aston Martin’s ambition

3 d
5
Formula 1

Red Bull not sacrificing 2022 F1 car with current upgrade push

3 d
Latest news
De Vries returns to Racing Team Nederland for Monza WEC
WEC

De Vries returns to Racing Team Nederland for Monza WEC

1 h
WEC's Le Mans Hypercars allowed to compete in IMSA from 2023
WEC

WEC's Le Mans Hypercars allowed to compete in IMSA from 2023

Jul 9, 2021
Introduction of next-generation LMP2 car delayed until 2024
WEC

Introduction of next-generation LMP2 car delayed until 2024

Jul 8, 2021
WEC opts against further Hypercar BoP changes for Monza
WEC

WEC opts against further Hypercar BoP changes for Monza

Jul 8, 2021
Ferrari boss Elkann named starter of 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours
LM24

Ferrari boss Elkann named starter of 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours

Jul 7, 2021
Latest videos
Peugeot Hypercar 9X8 Unveiling 02:11
WEC
Jul 6, 2021

Peugeot Hypercar 9X8 Unveiling

WEC won't revert to eight-round calendar in 2022 00:37
WEC
Jun 23, 2021

WEC won't revert to eight-round calendar in 2022

WEC: Glickenhaus reveals Monza lineup 00:45
WEC
Jun 18, 2021

WEC: Glickenhaus reveals Monza lineup

WEC: Calderon, Floersch set to race as a duo at Monza 00:32
WEC
Jun 16, 2021

WEC: Calderon, Floersch set to race as a duo at Monza

WEC: Toyota explains team orders in Portugal 00:54
WEC
Jun 14, 2021

WEC: Toyota explains team orders in Portugal

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
United Autosports down to one LMP2 car for Monza ELMS round Monza
European Le Mans

United Autosports down to one LMP2 car for Monza ELMS round

The car Subaru hopes will end an 18-year title wait
Super GT

The car Subaru hopes will end an 18-year title wait

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan Autopolis Prime
Video Inside
Super Formula

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan

Nyck de Vries More from
Nyck de Vries
De Vries hits out at "artificial" Formula E after another no-score New York City E-Prix I
Formula E

De Vries hits out at "artificial" Formula E after another no-score

Mercedes FE team “failed massively” in quest for consistency New York City E-Prix I
Video Inside
Formula E

Mercedes FE team “failed massively” in quest for consistency

How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album Prime
Formula E

How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album

Racing Team Nederland More from
Racing Team Nederland
WEC teams join bumper grid for Monza ELMS race Monza
Video Inside
European Le Mans

WEC teams join bumper grid for Monza ELMS race

Racing Team Nederland: "No decision on IMSA future"
IMSA

Racing Team Nederland: "No decision on IMSA future"

Racing Team Nederland joins LMP2 field for Rolex 24
IMSA

Racing Team Nederland joins LMP2 field for Rolex 24

Trending Today

Hamilton predicts Silverstone F1 sprint race will be "a train"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton predicts Silverstone F1 sprint race will be "a train"

Red Bull not interested in early F1 release of Fallows to Aston Martin
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull not interested in early F1 release of Fallows to Aston Martin

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?

How F1’s biggest 2021 update shows Aston Martin’s ambition
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1’s biggest 2021 update shows Aston Martin’s ambition

Red Bull not sacrificing 2022 F1 car with current upgrade push
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull not sacrificing 2022 F1 car with current upgrade push

KTM “trusted” its talent system “a year earlier than we wanted”
MotoGP MotoGP

KTM “trusted” its talent system “a year earlier than we wanted”

NASCAR awaits final sign-off of crash results on Next Gen car
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR awaits final sign-off of crash results on Next Gen car

Alonso doubts Williams will now be a regular threat to Alpine
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso doubts Williams will now be a regular threat to Alpine

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How overlooked Mazda produced one of Le Mans' greatest shocks Prime

How overlooked Mazda produced one of Le Mans' greatest shocks

The screaming rotary-engined Mazda 787 is regarded as one of the most popular Le Mans 24 Hours-winning cars, but until its surprise success on this day 30 years ago it was never regarded as a likely victor. But that reckoned without a new technical partner, some canny political manoeuvring and a rival's bizarre self-inflicted weakness.

Le Mans
Jun 23, 2021
How Alpine's stunted Portimao charge kept Toyota clear Prime

How Alpine's stunted Portimao charge kept Toyota clear

Despite going stride for stride for pace at Portimao, Alpine’s grandfathered LMP1 couldn’t convert pole position into a sustained victory fight against Toyota. And due to rules and car limitations that are set in stone, the French manufacturer will be searching for solutions in its own battle of endurance.

WEC
Jun 14, 2021
Charting 100 world championship sportscar starts for Toyota Prime

Charting 100 world championship sportscar starts for Toyota

This weekend's Portimao 8 Hours round of the FIA World Endurance Championship marks the 100th world champion prototype start for Toyota. Here are the major milestones on the road to three figures since the earliest low-key days of its entry into the Group C arena nearly 40 years ago.

WEC
Jun 12, 2021
The philosophical problems the WEC's new Hypercar class is already facing Prime

The philosophical problems the WEC's new Hypercar class is already facing

Most of the column inches after the World Endurance Championship's opener were centred around the relative pace of the Hypercar class and the LMP2s, but there's another question that needs addressing in order for the new division to have a successful future

WEC
May 7, 2021
How stumbling Toyota drew first blood in the WEC's new era Prime

How stumbling Toyota drew first blood in the WEC's new era

Amid concerns that the new Hypercar class would be upstaged on debut by the spec LMP2 machines at Spa, Toyota delivered the pole and victory that the vast majority of observers expected. But neither car had a clean run, which gave the grandfathered Alpine LMP1 an unexpected shot at glory.

WEC
May 4, 2021
What to expect from sportscar racing's bold new Hypercar era Prime

What to expect from sportscar racing's bold new Hypercar era

A slim field of three cars will be entered in the Hypercar class for the first round of the World Endurance Championship's post-LMP1 age. But there are plenty of reasons for optimism with the new wave of manufacturer entries and competing class philosophies just around the corner

WEC
Apr 29, 2021
How Aston Martin scaled new heights in the Prodrive era Prime

How Aston Martin scaled new heights in the Prodrive era

The 2021 FIA World Endurance Championship kicks off at Spa this weekend, but for the first time since its 2012 inception there will be no factory-run Aston Martins in the GTE Pro class. That's especially notable because as a works entity, the Prodrive era of Aston Martin Racing that began in 2005 has been a success from the very start.

WEC
Apr 27, 2021
How 'Brilliant' Bob Wollek lived up to his nickname Prime

How 'Brilliant' Bob Wollek lived up to his nickname

Sportscar racing lost one of it's greatest talents 20 years ago today when Bob Wollek was knocked from his bicycle prior to the Sebring 12 Hours. The enigmatic Frenchman never won the Le Mans 24 Hours, but many still remember today why 'Brilliant Bob' became a legend

WEC
Mar 16, 2021

Latest news

De Vries returns to Racing Team Nederland for Monza WEC
WEC WEC

De Vries returns to Racing Team Nederland for Monza WEC

WEC's Le Mans Hypercars allowed to compete in IMSA from 2023
WEC WEC

WEC's Le Mans Hypercars allowed to compete in IMSA from 2023

Introduction of next-generation LMP2 car delayed until 2024
WEC WEC

Introduction of next-generation LMP2 car delayed until 2024

WEC opts against further Hypercar BoP changes for Monza
WEC WEC

WEC opts against further Hypercar BoP changes for Monza

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.