The Dutchman, who also acts as Toyota reserve driver, will be reunited with his teammates from the 2019/20 season, Frits van Eerd and Giedo van der Garde, in RTN's #29 Oreca 07-Gibson.

It follows team regular Job van Uitert testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of last weekend's Monza European Le Mans Series race.

That forced United Autosports to withdraw the car that van Uitert was due to share with Nico Jamin and Manuel Maldonado from that event.

De Vries will be making his first WEC start since last year's Bahrain season finale, having given up his full-time WEC LMP2 driving duties to focus on his Toyota role and his Mercedes Formula E drive.

He has also competed in the ELMS for G-Drive Racing this year, but sat out the most recent round at Monza owing to a clash with the New York Formula E round. He is scheduled to race for the Russian squad alongside Roman Rusinov and Franco Colapinto in the Le Mans 24 Hours next month.

RTN made a guest outing in the Monza ELMS round with van Eerd and van der Garde racing as a duo. The pair finished two laps down in 13th.