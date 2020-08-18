WEC
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
Next event in
92 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WEC / Spa-Francorchamps / Breaking news

ByKolles hails "best ever performance" in LMP1 at Spa

shares
comments
ByKolles hails "best ever performance" in LMP1 at Spa
By:
Aug 18, 2020, 1:14 PM

The ByKolles LMP1 team has described its showing in last weekend's Spa round of the FIA World Endurance Championship as its "best ever performance".

ByKolles head of operations Boris Bermes made the claim after its ENSO CLM P1/01 driven by Tom Dillmann, Oliver Webb and Bruno Spengler outpaced privateer rival Rebellion during the wet conditions over the opening hours of the Spa 6 Hours on Saturday.

The car was able to maintain third position behind the two Toyota TS050 Hybrids until just before the halfway mark of the race. 

The step-up in performance for a team that was returning to the WEC for the first time since last year's Le Mans 24 Hours followed a development programme focussed on the car's aerodynamics and reliability. 

Read Also:

"The performance was really good at the beginning and we were able to pull away from the Rebellion," Bermes told Motorsport.com.

"The car performed better than ever, Tom did an amazing job and we made some good decisions on strategy."

Dillmann added that he was "really happy with the performance".

"The car has always been good in the rain and I like the wet, but it was impressive that we could pull away from the Rebellion and be not that much slower than the Toyotas when it was really wet," said the Frenchman.

Bermes also pointed to a sequence of the race when the car was running just ahead of leader Kamui Kobayashi in the #7 Toyota. 

Webb, who was in the car at the time, said: "Normally when the team come on the radio and say, 'Toyota five seconds behind', it's past you in a couple of laps. This time, it didn't come past for six or so laps.

"It was a great feeling to have the team telling me that only Brendon Hartley [in the #8 Toyota] was faster."

#4 ByKolles Racing Team Enso CLM P1/01 - Gibson: Tom Dillmann, Bruno Spengler, Oliver Webb

#4 ByKolles Racing Team Enso CLM P1/01 - Gibson: Tom Dillmann, Bruno Spengler, Oliver Webb

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

The updates to the ENSO CLM, which first raced back in 2014, include revised front-end aerodynamics and a new rear deck designed to reduce drag without sacrificing downforce.

It as running in a compromised low-downforce Le Mans spec at the weekend, whereas the Rebellion R-13 that struggled in the rain was in high-downforce trim.

Bermes admitted to disappointment that the ByKolles entry was unable to continue its strong form over the second half of the race. The car lost time late in the third hour when it needed attention to one of the FIA sensors that LMP1 cars run. 

An electrical problem that resulted in a fuel pick-up problem subsequently forced the team to cut short its stints. 

The car was running fifth overall in the final hour when a broken exhaust lambda sensor brought Spengler into the pits for repairs. 

WEC debutant Spengler returned to the track for five laps at the end of the race, allowing the team to register a finish in 27th position. 

The best result for the ENSO CLM, which was powered by AER and then Nissan engines before the switch to its current Gibson powerplant, is fourth place at Spa in May 2018.

Porsche fuel-saving was "tough mentally", says Estre

Previous article

Porsche fuel-saving was "tough mentally", says Estre
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Event Spa-Francorchamps
Drivers Bruno Spengler , Tom Dillmann , Oliver Webb
Teams Kolles Racing
Author Gary Watkins

Trending Today

McLaren becomes first F1 team to sign Concorde Agreement
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
16m

McLaren becomes first F1 team to sign Concorde Agreement

Horner: "Very little to choose" between Hamilton, Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner: "Very little to choose" between Hamilton, Verstappen

Bottas blames black overalls for losing 3kg in Spanish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas blames black overalls for losing 3kg in Spanish GP

Closing speeds to be discussed after Magnussen/Ocon incident
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
3h

Closing speeds to be discussed after Magnussen/Ocon incident

Under the skin of Red Bull’s F1 quest to catch Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Under the skin of Red Bull’s F1 quest to catch Mercedes

Red Bull has "a lot of belief" in Albon despite his struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull has "a lot of belief" in Albon despite his struggles

Zarco set for wrist surgery after Austria MotoGP crash
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Zarco set for wrist surgery after Austria MotoGP crash

Dovizioso "more" a title contender than Vinales – Quartararo
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news
1h

Dovizioso "more" a title contender than Vinales – Quartararo

Latest news

ByKolles hails "best ever performance" in LMP1 at Spa
WEC WEC / Breaking news
52m

ByKolles hails "best ever performance" in LMP1 at Spa

Porsche fuel-saving was "tough mentally", says Estre
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Porsche fuel-saving was "tough mentally", says Estre

Rebellion left baffled by Spa wet-weather struggles
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Rebellion left baffled by Spa wet-weather struggles

WEC targeting a "minimum" of six races in 2021
WEC WEC / Breaking news

WEC targeting a "minimum" of six races in 2021

Trending

1
General

Motorsport News International launches new website at www.motorsport.com

Latest videos

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps - race highlights 03:43
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps - race highlights

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa Francorchamps - Thomas Laurent crash 00:59
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa Francorchamps - Thomas Laurent crash

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps - Thomas Laurent v Paul di Resta 00:53
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps - Thomas Laurent v Paul di Resta

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps - Half race highlights 03:17
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps - Half race highlights

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps - Porsche v Ferrari 01:31
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps - Porsche v Ferrari

Latest news

ByKolles hails "best ever performance" in LMP1 at Spa
WEC

ByKolles hails "best ever performance" in LMP1 at Spa

Porsche fuel-saving was "tough mentally", says Estre
WEC

Porsche fuel-saving was "tough mentally", says Estre

Rebellion left baffled by Spa wet-weather struggles
WEC

Rebellion left baffled by Spa wet-weather struggles

WEC targeting a "minimum" of six races in 2021
WEC

WEC targeting a "minimum" of six races in 2021

Merhi stays with Eurasia for Le Mans after WEC return
LM24

Merhi stays with Eurasia for Le Mans after WEC return

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.