Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / WEC Sebring 1000 Miles: Alpine wins after multiple red flags Next / Corvette drivers delighted with second on full-time WEC debut
WEC / Sebring News

Alpine “deserved” first overall WEC win at red-flagged Sebring

Alpine “deserved” to take a long-awaited first outright triumph in the FIA World Endurance Championship in a red-flagged Sebring 1000 Miles, say the French marque’s drivers.

Jamie Klein
By:
, News Editor
Alpine “deserved” first overall WEC win at red-flagged Sebring
Listen to this article

Nicolas Lapierre, Andre Negrao and Matthieu Vaxiviere proved the class of the field at the Florida track aboard their Alpine A480-Gibson grandfathered LMP1, converting their pole position into a comfortable win over the sole surviving Toyota GR010 Hybrid.

Read Also:

It followed a frustrating 2021 season for the Signatech-run outfit, which managed a pair of second places in its first season of running in the top Hypercar category last year with its Oreca-designed ex-Rebellion R-13, but otherwise failed to challenge Toyota.

Vaxiviere was at the wheel of the Alpine, more than a minute clear of Sebastien Buemi’s #8 Toyota, when the race was stopped for a second time with around an hour to go due to thunderstorms in the area.

An attempt to restart the race was made, but the weather failed to improve and a result was finally declared with around 15 minutes left on the clock.

“It was a bit stressful for me at the end in the car, so I’m really happy,” said Vaxiviere. “The team did an amazing job all week [including the Prologue test].

“We've deserved it since last year, we were struggling a bit to win a race, so it’s really good to motivate everyone as well, so really happy.”

 

Lapierre added: “This red flag especially at the end was not really great for us, we were fortunate the race didn’t restart, but I want to say thanks to the boys, they’ve been working really hard this winter to make this car [better].

“Last year was the first year in this category for the team, and I feel they made a huge step forward and we were ready to fight. This is really great for us.”

The first red flag of the race came after Jose Maria Lopez suffered a major crash in the #7 Toyota, which had the effect of resetting the battle between the Alpine – which had pitted not long before the stoppage – and the #8 car.

“We’ve been expecting this [win] since last season,” said Negrao. “We started on the right foot here in Sebring.

“It was a tough race for everyone, red flag and then green, and then red again… congratulations to these boys [Lapierre and Vaxiviere], amazing job from the team as well. It’s crazy.”

Sebring marked the first overall victory for a team other than Toyota in the WEC since the 2020 race at the Circuit of the Americas, which was won by Rebellion Racing.

shares
comments
WEC Sebring 1000 Miles: Alpine wins after multiple red flags
Previous article

WEC Sebring 1000 Miles: Alpine wins after multiple red flags

Next article

Corvette drivers delighted with second on full-time WEC debut

Corvette drivers delighted with second on full-time WEC debut
Load comments
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Corvette drivers delighted with second on full-time WEC debut Sebring
WEC

Corvette drivers delighted with second on full-time WEC debut

WEC Sebring 1000 Miles: Race red-flagged for thunderstorms Sebring
Video Inside
WEC

WEC Sebring 1000 Miles: Race red-flagged for thunderstorms

How SUPER GT helped heal Kovalainen’s F1 "scars" Prime
Super GT

How SUPER GT helped heal Kovalainen’s F1 "scars"

Nicolas Lapierre More from
Nicolas Lapierre
WEC Sebring 1000 Miles: Alpine beats Glickenhaus to pole Sebring
Video Inside
WEC

WEC Sebring 1000 Miles: Alpine beats Glickenhaus to pole

Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS Prime
FIA F2

Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS

What to expect from the LMP1 era's last survivor
WEC

What to expect from the LMP1 era's last survivor

Signatech More from
Signatech
Chadwick, Powell join Richard Mille for Bahrain WEC rookie test
Video Inside
WEC

Chadwick, Powell join Richard Mille for Bahrain WEC rookie test

Alpine WEC LMP1 car granted extra year of homologation
Video Inside
WEC

Alpine WEC LMP1 car granted extra year of homologation

How Alpine's stunted Portimao charge kept Toyota clear Algarve Prime
WEC

How Alpine's stunted Portimao charge kept Toyota clear

Latest news

Corvette drivers delighted with second on full-time WEC debut
WEC WEC

Corvette drivers delighted with second on full-time WEC debut

Alpine “deserved” first overall WEC win at red-flagged Sebring
WEC WEC

Alpine “deserved” first overall WEC win at red-flagged Sebring

WEC Sebring 1000 Miles: Alpine wins after multiple red flags
Video Inside
WEC WEC

WEC Sebring 1000 Miles: Alpine wins after multiple red flags

WEC Sebring 1000 Miles: Race red-flagged for thunderstorms
Video Inside
WEC WEC

WEC Sebring 1000 Miles: Race red-flagged for thunderstorms

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Prime

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Team Penske is gearing up for its role in running Porsche’s LMDh programme from 2023 by entering this year's World Endurance Championship with an LMP2 car. Although the team is considering 2022 as a season to learn, it is no less serious about winning than ever - which should make the already fiercely competitive class even more so

WEC
Mar 17, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC Prime

Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the WEC. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
Why F1-snubbed Davidson has no regrets in retirement Prime

Why F1-snubbed Davidson has no regrets in retirement

He may not have won the Le Mans 24 Hours - falling agonisingly short in 2016 - and didn't get the opportunities in Formula 1 his talents merited. But after calling time on his professional career last month, Anthony Davidson says his pride in his performances with Peugeot and Toyota in LMP1 mean more than the results he achieved

WEC
Dec 17, 2021
Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021 Prime

Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021

Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez scored a second successive FIA World Endurance Championship title in the #7 Toyota, as its new Le Mans Hypercar went unbeaten. Motorsport.com recaps how each of the four classes in the 2021 season were won and picks out the best LMH and GTE drivers

WEC
Nov 28, 2021
The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending Prime

The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending

OPINION: The deeply unsatisfying ending to a brilliant World Endurance Championship GTE Pro battle in Bahrain had Ferrari provisionally heading back from the desert as the victor. But Porsche plans to appeal the outcome, which rests on a number of confusing elements that have yet to be satisfactorily explained.

WEC
Nov 9, 2021
How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint Prime

How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint

The Ferrari versus Porsche fight for the FIA World Endurance Championship's GTE Pro title had been a finely-poised affair, right up until Alessandro Pier Guidi's punt on Michael Christensen in the closing stages of the Bahrain 8 Hours handed Ferrari a provisional title, pending Porsche's appeal. Here's how the controversy played out.

WEC
Nov 8, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.