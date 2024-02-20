All Series
WEC

AF Corse goes yellow for third Ferrari Hypercar entry

AF Corse has revealed a predominantly yellow livery for the third Ferrari LMH car that it will field on a customer basis in the World Endurance Championship this year.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Upd:
#83 AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Robert Kubica, Yifei Ye, Robert Shwartzman

#83 AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Robert Kubica, Yifei Ye, Robert Shwartzman

Ferrari

The #83 Ferrari 499P has been primarily painted in Giallo yellow, the colour of the Italian manufacturer’s home city of Modena, with red stripes around the cockpit and the sides of the car completing the livery of the car.

It follows the factory Ferrari team, which is run in conjunction with AF Corse, also incorporating more patches of yellow colour on its two 499Ps this year.

AF Corse will carry sponsorship from Polish oil major Orlen, which is a personal sponsor of the team’s signing Robert Kubica.

Kubica is the only driver who is directly contracted by the Italian team for its expansion to a third, privately-entered car this year, with his team-mates Robert Shwartzman and Yifei Ye both being a part of the factory Ferrari roster.

AF Corse said the aim of the paint scheme was to differentiate the third, customer-run car from the two full-factory entries that will also compete in the Hypercar class of the WEC in 2024.

The team has taken the livery of the 2023 Ferrari that triumphed at the Le Mans 24 Hours and inverted its colours, giving it a yellow look while retaining the red colour that has always formed a part of Ferrari’s rich racing history.

#83 AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Robert Kubica, Yifei Ye, Robert Shwartzman

#83 AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Robert Kubica, Yifei Ye, Robert Shwartzman

Photo by: AF Corse

It’s not the first time a Ferrari will be seen in a predominantly yellow livery. At the 1961 Belgian GP, Olivier Gendebien, then a three-time Le Mans winner, competed in a works Ferrari 156 Formula 1 car that was painted entirely in yellow.

Over the decades, some of its sportscars also ditched the famous red in favour of a yellow paint scheme.

The third Ferrari entry, fronted by AF Corse, strengthens the Italian marque’s assault in its second season in the WEC.

Although it managed to take a historic victory at Le Mans on its return, it was unable to put on a consistent challenge to benchmark Toyota in the remaining six rounds of the calendar.

AF Corse will be one of the three customer teams on an expanded Hypercar grid of 19 cars in 2024, with Proton Competition and Jota also running independent entries.

Proton will field a single example of the Porsche 963, while Jota has expanded to a second LMDh car from the German marque after making its top class bow in 2024.

#83 AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Robert Kubica, Yifei Ye, Robert Shwartzman

#83 AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Robert Kubica, Yifei Ye, Robert Shwartzman

Photo by: AF Corse

#83 AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Robert Kubica, Yifei Ye, Robert Shwartzman

#83 AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Robert Kubica, Yifei Ye, Robert Shwartzman

Photo by: AF Corse

Rachit Thukral
