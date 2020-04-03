WEC shelves winter calendar format for 2021
Apr 3, 2020
The FIA World Endurance Championship has issued an updated calendar for the remainder of the 2019/20 campaign and revealed the following season will not begin until at least March 2021.
With the Automobile Club de l'Ouest having already announced that this year's running of Le Mans had been moved back to mid-September as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic, a new date has been revealed the for the likewise postponed Spa race.
That will take place on August 15, while the season will conclude with another eight-hour fixture in Bahrain, which replaces the cancelled Sebring 1000 Miles.
With the 2020/21 season now not beginning until March 2021, the Silverstone race planned for September and November's Fuji round have been shelved. Also affected is the revived Kyalami race, which had been pencilled in for February.
More to follow
Revised 2019/20 WEC calendar:
