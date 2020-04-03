WEC shelves winter calendar format for 2021

With the Automobile Club de l'Ouest having already announced that this year's running of Le Mans had been moved back to mid-September as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic, a new date has been revealed the for the likewise postponed Spa race.

That will take place on August 15, while the season will conclude with another eight-hour fixture in Bahrain, which replaces the cancelled Sebring 1000 Miles.

With the 2020/21 season now not beginning until March 2021, the Silverstone race planned for September and November's Fuji round have been shelved. Also affected is the revived Kyalami race, which had been pencilled in for February.

Revised 2019/20 WEC calendar:

Date Venue Time/Distance 1 September 2019 4 hours 13 October 2019 6 hours 17 November 2019 4 hours 14 December 2019 Bahrain 8 hours 1 February 2020 6 hours 15 August 2020 Spa 6 hours 19-20 September 2020 Le Mans 24 hours 21 November 2020 Bahrain 8 hours

