Le Mans 24 Hours postponed until September
shares
comments
Organisers of the Le Mans 24 Hours have announced the 2020 event, initially scheduled for 13-14 June, has been postponed until September 19-20.
In a statement published on Wednesday, the Automobile Club de l'Ouest said he decision was made “in view of the changing health situation related to the coronavirus and the latest Government guidelines”.
Full story to follow...
Next article
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|Le Mans
|Event
|24 Hours of Le Mans
|Author
|Charles Bradley
Le Mans 24 Hours postponed until September
shares
comments
Le Mans Next session
12 Sep - 20 Sep
Trending
Schedule
Formula 1
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
Powered by
|
30 Apr - 3 MayTickets
|
7 May - 10 MayTickets
|
21 May - 24 MayTickets
|
4 Jun - 7 JunTickets
|
11 Jun - 14 JunTickets
|
25 Jun - 28 JunTickets