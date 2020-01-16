W Series joins F1 support bill for Mexico City, Austin

Following a successful first season in 2019 with six rounds supporting DTM events, the organisation has been in discussion with F1 for some months about the possibility of hooking up with Grand Prix weekends.

The US and Mexico were obvious choice because two back-to-back weekends some six weeks after the European season made sense logistically in terms of transport of cars and equipment, as well as personnel.

In addition the regular support series, the FIA F2 and F3 championships, do not feature at either event, so there is space in the weekend schedule. The W Series races will take place on Saturday.

The full schedule now includes eight race weekends, with new events at St Petersburg, Anderstorp and Monza already announced.

“In just one year, W Series has contributed significantly to increasing interest in the topic of diversity and inclusion in motorsport,” said F1’s Ross Brawn.

“We are convinced that our sport must offer equal opportunities for men and women to compete together – it is no coincidence that improving the diversity of the F1 grid by supporting and promoting driver talent from under-represented backgrounds is one of our strategic objectives.

“The ability for the great crowds who traditionally attend the Austin and Mexico City Grands Prix to see these talented female drivers up close will definitely further raise the awareness of the importance of inclusion and diversity in motorsport.”

W Series CEO Catherine Bond Muir said “a lot of work” had gone into making the deal happen.

“Our two all-new races will follow six races on the DTM platform, making a very varied, extremely exciting and truly international eight-race championship, in eight countries across the globe,” she said. “I’m particularly pleased that W Series will now stage races outside Europe, and the USA and Mexico are of course both very important new territories for us.

“Interest in and enthusiasm for W Series was enormous in our first season, 2019, among media and fans alike, and the addition of two all-new W Series races on the Formula 1 platform will inevitably increase that enthusiasm and interest.

“A lot of work has gone into stitching the W Series/Formula 1 deal together, but above all I want to thank W Series’ drivers, the brave and talented young women who captured the imagination of the sporting world last summer. Mark my words: they’ll do so again this year, from May to October, all over the world.”