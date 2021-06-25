Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Styria W Series: Powell tops practice ahead of Visser
W Series / Spielberg Qualifying report

Styria W Series: Powell takes maiden pole ahead of Moore

By:

Alice Powell took her maiden W Series pole in qualifying at the first round of the season in Austria.

Styria W Series: Powell takes maiden pole ahead of Moore

The Brit, who finished third in the championship in 2019, set a 1m28.964s in her Racing X sponsored machine to top the timesheet at the Red Bull Ring.

It was her first pole in the series, which took 2020 off amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Powell took podiums at each of the four races she finished last season, with her maiden win coming at the season finale at Brands Hatch.

Fellow Brit Sarah Moore (Scuderia W) will start in second, finishing less than two-tenths behind her compatriot, with teammate rookie Belen Garcia taking third place in the 30-minute qualifying session.

Last year’s runner-up Beitske Visser (M Forbes Motorsport) will start fourth, with Emma Kimilainen of Ecurie W in fifth, and Jessica Hawkins in her Racing X car in sixth.

Reigning champion Jamie Chadwick, driving for Veloce Racing, had been near the top of the grid and was first to break into the 1m29s, setting a 1m29.938 around halfway through the session, but finds herself eighth on the grid for tomorrow’s race.

Kimilainen set a quick lap within the first five minutes of the session, putting in a 1m32.603s, but Powell went quicker by almost four-tenths on her second attempt.

Powell then broke into the 1m30s, but Williams F1 development driver Chadwick soon went quickest by six-hundredths with a 1m30.602s, opting for a clean track run rather than trying for a slipstream.

By the ten-minute mark, rookie Ayla Agren (M Forbes Motorsport) had gone quickest, setting a 1m30.374, although she was quickly overtaken by Chadwick, who was almost two-tenths quicker.

Garcia took the top spot around the halfway mark, setting a 1m29.740 to knock the reigning champion off the top of the timesheet.

Fellow rookie Irina Sidorkova, driving for the W Series Academy team, also put in some impressive lap times, sitting in fourth position with ten minutes to go just one-hundredth behind Chadwick.

Later in the session, Visser managed a 1m29.446s to put her second quickest, with the top 14 separated by just one second.

Powell took the top spot with seven minutes to go, with Moore in second and Visser in third in an order reminiscent of 2019.

Qualifying results:

Cla   Nº   Driver   Entrant   Time   Gap 
27  Alice Powell Racing X 1'28.964  
26  Sarah Moore Scuderia W 1'29.141 0.177
22  Belén García Scuderia W 1'29.171 0.207
95  Beitske Visser M. Forbes Motorsport 1'29.212 0.248
Emma Kimiläinen Ecurie W 1'29.305 0.341
21  Jessica Hawkins Racing X 1'29.309 0.345
19  Marta Garcia Puma W Series Team 1'29.329 0.365
55  Jamie Chadwick Veloce Racing 1'29.333 0.369
F.Wohlwend Bunker Racing 1'29.428 0.464
10  17  Ayla Agren M. Forbes Motorsport 1'29.459 0.495
11  97  Bruna Tomaselli Veloce Racing 1'29.517 0.553
12  44  Abbie Eaton Ecurie W 1'29.602 0.638
13  54  Miki Koyama Sirin Racing 1'29.616 0.652
14  51  Irina Sidorkova W Series Academy 1'29.674 0.710
15  11  Vicky Piria Sirin Racing 1'29.679 0.715
16  32  Nerea Martí W Series Academy 1'29.711 0.747
17  37  Sabré Cook Bunker Racing 1'30.032 1.068
18  Gosia Rdest Puma W Series Team 1'30.337 1.373
shares
comments
Styria W Series: Powell tops practice ahead of Visser

Previous article

Styria W Series: Powell tops practice ahead of Visser
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP

21 h
2
Formula 1

Horner: FIA clampdown could make F1 pitstops more dangerous

2 h
3
Formula 1

Styrian GP: Verstappen outpaces Ricciardo, Ocon in FP2

1 h
4
Formula 1

Mercedes summoned to stewards over Bottas FP2 pitlane spin

1 h
5
Formula 1

McLaren: "FIA has done the right thing" in F1 pitstop clampdown

4 h
Latest news
Styria W Series: Powell takes maiden pole ahead of Moore
WS

Styria W Series: Powell takes maiden pole ahead of Moore

22m
Styria W Series: Powell tops practice ahead of Visser
WS

Styria W Series: Powell tops practice ahead of Visser

3 h
Why Chadwick is taking nothing for granted ahead of W Series return Prime
WS

Why Chadwick is taking nothing for granted ahead of W Series return

Jun 24, 2021
W Series introduces new team structure from this season
Video Inside
WS

W Series introduces new team structure from this season

Jun 24, 2021
Rdest replaces Pepper for Austria W Series races
Video Inside
WS

Rdest replaces Pepper for Austria W Series races

Jun 11, 2021
Latest videos
W Series introduces new team structure from this season 06:08
W Series
Jun 24, 2021

W Series introduces new team structure from this season

W Series: Rdest replaces Pepper for Austria races 00:45
W Series
Jun 11, 2021

W Series: Rdest replaces Pepper for Austria races

W Series: Anglesey testing completed 00:30
W Series
May 22, 2021

W Series: Anglesey testing completed

W Series: Calendar change revealed 00:40
W Series
May 17, 2021

W Series: Calendar change revealed

Why we need more women in motorsport | W Series explained, by CEO Catherine Bond Muir 02:17
W Series
Nov 12, 2020

Why we need more women in motorsport | W Series explained, by CEO Catherine Bond Muir

More from
Megan White
Styria W Series: Powell tops practice ahead of Visser Spielberg
W Series

Styria W Series: Powell tops practice ahead of Visser

Why Chadwick is taking nothing for granted ahead of W Series return Prime
W Series

Why Chadwick is taking nothing for granted ahead of W Series return

W Series introduces new team structure from this season
Video Inside
W Series

W Series introduces new team structure from this season

Trending Today

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP

Horner: FIA clampdown could make F1 pitstops more dangerous
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: FIA clampdown could make F1 pitstops more dangerous

Styrian GP: Verstappen outpaces Ricciardo, Ocon in FP2
Formula 1 Formula 1

Styrian GP: Verstappen outpaces Ricciardo, Ocon in FP2

Mercedes summoned to stewards over Bottas FP2 pitlane spin
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes summoned to stewards over Bottas FP2 pitlane spin

McLaren: "FIA has done the right thing" in F1 pitstop clampdown
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren: "FIA has done the right thing" in F1 pitstop clampdown

Assen MotoGP: Vinales tops rain-hit FP2, Marquez crashes
MotoGP MotoGP

Assen MotoGP: Vinales tops rain-hit FP2, Marquez crashes

Lewis Hamilton: Red Bull looking "really hard to beat" in Styria
Formula 1 Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton: Red Bull looking "really hard to beat" in Styria

Schumacher sitting in a "crooked position" in Haas F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher sitting in a "crooked position" in Haas F1 car

Latest news

Styria W Series: Powell takes maiden pole ahead of Moore
W Series W Series

Styria W Series: Powell takes maiden pole ahead of Moore

Styria W Series: Powell tops practice ahead of Visser
W Series W Series

Styria W Series: Powell tops practice ahead of Visser

Why Chadwick is taking nothing for granted ahead of W Series return Prime
W Series W Series

Why Chadwick is taking nothing for granted ahead of W Series return

W Series introduces new team structure from this season
Video Inside
W Series W Series

W Series introduces new team structure from this season

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.