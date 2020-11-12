Top events
Previous
W Series / Breaking news

W Series secures eight F1 support slots for 2021

shares
comments
W Series secures eight F1 support slots for 2021
By:

The W Series will join the undercard at eight Formula 1 events in 2021.

Talks between Formula 1 and W Series have been in progress for some time, the move to split F2 and F3 opening the door for another support category at grands prix.

An agreement for W Series to support F1 eight times next season has now been reached, although which events that covers is yet to be revealed.

“After such a successful inaugural season [in 2019], we at W Series are absolutely delighted to be partnering with Formula 1 for 2021 and beyond," said W Series CEO Catherine Bond Muir.

“Formula 1 is by some margin the world’s premier motor racing series, and, when we promised that W Series would be bigger and better in the future, partnering with Formula 1 was always our ultimate objective. 

"There is no doubt that, now that W Series will be run alongside and in collaboration with Formula 1, our global reach, impact and influence will be increased significantly.

“Everything that made W Series so popular and successful in 2019 will remain. The cars will be identical, the racing will be close and competitive, and our mission will always be to further the interests and prospects of female racing drivers. We want W Series to entertain, and entertain it will. 

"But we also want it to become a crucial default-option stepping stone for any female racing driver who wants to carve out a professional racing career, and our proximity to Formula 1 will help and enhance that process. 

"The fact that W Series is now eligible for FIA Super Licence points will also be an important factor in that regard.

“We are very grateful to Chase Carey, Ross Brawn and their colleagues for having faith in W Series, and for prioritising diversity and inclusion in this way, and we intend to help them drive forwards their excellent #WeRaceAsOne programme this year and in years to come.”

F1's managing director of motorsport Brawn added: “We are excited to announce our 2021 season this week and look forward to a thrilling season with an exciting mix of new races and established circuits that we missed during our unprecedented 2020 season.

“It is a really important moment for us to welcome W Series as partners for eight races this season. They have been a beacon to many since they began racing in 2019. 

"We believe it is incredibly important to give everyone the chance to reach the highest levels of our sport and their partnership with Formula 1 next season shows our determination and commitment to showcase their exciting series and the importance of building greater diversity across the sport.”

W Series played a supporting role to the DTM in its inaugural 2019 season, while the 2020 season was meant to feature two F1 events, the Circuit of the Americas and Mexico, before it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Series Formula 1 , W Series
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

