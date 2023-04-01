Subscribe
Previous / Safety Car start for Supercars finale due to fires Next / Albert Park Supercars: Feeney wins strategic finale
Supercars / Albert Park News

Engine fires spark further Supercars technical changes

Supercars teams have undertaken a number of technical changes for today's final Albert Park race as a further response to two seperate engine fires.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Engine fires spark further Supercars technical changes
Listen to this article

A crisis meeting between the Technical Working Group last night has resulted in sweeping changes ahead of today's final sprint race in Melbourne.

The most visible will be a move to a safety car start to limit engine temperatures and vapour build up from the traditional standing start.

There have been a number of technical changes recommended to teams as well including the removal of the BF1 tyre pressure monitor sensor.

That has been a chief suspect in the ignition of the fires based on advice from Walkinshaw Andretti United, which had to rebuild Nick Percat's scorched car on Friday night.

Other changes include the removal of a breather tube from the crankcase to the catch can which is thought to be responsible for fuel vapour build up that is fuelling the fires.

The catch can outlet has also been moved to under the car rather than into the wheel well.

The changes have been suggested to both Ford and Chevrolet teams, despite the fires having been limited to the Ford V8s so far.

Both Percat and James Courtney suffered identical issues on Friday and Saturday respectively.

shares
comments

Safety Car start for Supercars finale due to fires

Albert Park Supercars: Feeney wins strategic finale

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Supercars parity concerns revived at Albert Park

Supercars parity concerns revived at Albert Park

Supercars
Albert Park

Supercars parity concerns revived at Albert Park Supercars parity concerns revived at Albert Park

Albert Park Supercars: Feeney wins strategic finale

Albert Park Supercars: Feeney wins strategic finale

Supercars
Albert Park

Albert Park Supercars: Feeney wins strategic finale Albert Park Supercars: Feeney wins strategic finale

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

WRC legend Loeb victorious on rally return in Azores

WRC legend Loeb victorious on rally return in Azores

Misc Other rally
Azores Rally

WRC legend Loeb victorious on rally return in Azores WRC legend Loeb victorious on rally return in Azores

Russell questions FIA decision-making after "totally unnecessary" first red flag

Russell questions FIA decision-making after "totally unnecessary" first red flag

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Russell questions FIA decision-making after "totally unnecessary" first red flag Russell questions FIA decision-making after "totally unnecessary" first red flag

Sainz blasts "most unfair penalty ever", seeks Australian GP stewards' explanation

Sainz blasts "most unfair penalty ever", seeks Australian GP stewards' explanation

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Sainz blasts "most unfair penalty ever", seeks Australian GP stewards' explanation Sainz blasts "most unfair penalty ever", seeks Australian GP stewards' explanation

Haas F1 team submits protest over Australian GP result

Haas F1 team submits protest over Australian GP result

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Haas F1 team submits protest over Australian GP result Haas F1 team submits protest over Australian GP result

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.