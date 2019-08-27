Supercars explains 2020 format changes

The series will dump the 120-kilometre races from its sprint rounds next year, instead staging 200-kilometre races on both the Saturday and the Sunday.

The races on each day will be identical, with two minimum stops and a 120-litre fuel drop.

The format will be used at Symmons Plains, Pukekohe, Perth, Winton, Hidden Valley, Sydney and Sandown.

According to series boss Seamer, the primary idea is to avoid short-changing fans that have Saturday-only tickets.

"If you’re someone who can only come on the Saturday versus the Sunday, you pay the same to be here," he said.

"We felt like we needed to make sure that we were delivering a better product on a Saturday at the sprint rounds.

"The other piece is that it capitalises on us being here all weekend anyway. So if we’re here we felt like we should be racing a little bit longer on Saturdays."

Another key format change for 2020 is the timing of the SuperNight rounds in Perth and Sydney.

Having trialled both a two-day Friday/Saturday format at Sydney last season, and a Thursday-to-Saturday schedule in Perth this year, the series will incorporate a Sunday race to both next season.

There will be track action under lights on the Friday and Saturday nights, followed by a Sunday twilight race to round out the weekend.

“We did Thursday, Friday, Saturday night at Perth this year. We don’t think that we maximised that," said Seamer.

"I think you would all agree probably that the Saturday night was great but the Friday night and Thursday wasn’t as strong.

"So we’re looking at doing Friday and Saturday night and then Sunday as late as we can, which will probably be a twilight format.

"It’s very difficult trying to balance Sunday night because you know fans and families want to get home, so we don’t want to run too late.

"But we don’t want to shift the whole schedule forward to a Thursday like when did in Perth."

The series is also working to have twilight racing at the Pukekohe round next year, with Seamer not ruling out even more action under lights in 2021 and beyond.

"It doesn’t mean, as I’ve said, that we’re going to be doing night racing everywhere – but we will continue to consider it at one or two more venues potentially," he said.