Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Honda in command as SUPER GT testing continues at Suzuka
Super GT Testing report

Honda concludes Suzuka SUPER GT testing on top

Honda completed a clean sweep of fastest times in SUPER GT's final unofficial manufacturer test at Suzuka on Friday.

Honda concludes Suzuka SUPER GT testing on top
Jamie Klein
By:
, News Editor
Listen to this article

After the #8 ARTA NSX-GT Type S topped the timesheets on Thursday, it was the turn of the #100 Team Kunimitsu car of Naoki Yamamoto and Tadasuke Makino to set the pace on the second day of running.

The team's best time of 1m44.632s came in the morning session and stood as the fastest of the day, albeit a little over three tenths slower than the #100 car had managed on the first day of running.

Second in the morning and overall was the #37 TOM'S Toyota GR Supra of Sacha Fenestraz and Ritomo Miyata, which was one of a small handful of cars to better its Thursday time.

However, the 1m44.825s was slightly slower than the best Toyota time on Thursday recorded by the sister TOM'S car of Sho Tsuboi and Giuliano Alesi.

The Mugen Honda was third-fastest in the hands of Ukyo Sasahara and Toshiki Oyu, narrowly ahead of the ARTA NSX-GT of Tomoki Nojiri and Nirei Fukuzumi and the Real Racing machine of Koudai Tsukakoshi and Nobuharu Matsushita.

Leading the charge for Nissan was the Yokohama-shod car of Kondo Racing of Kohei Hirate and Daiki Sasaki in sixth place.

Setting the pace in the afternoon session was the Racing Project Bandoh Toyota, also running on Yokohamas, but the best time set by Yuji Kunimoto and Sena Sakaguchi was only enough for seventh overall.

Nissan squad Impul was in action with its usual #12 car after its drivers Bertrand Baguette and Kazuki Hiramine used the #230 NISMO test car on Thursday. The team was the only one to set its fastest time of the day in the afternoon session, going ninth overall behind the SARD Toyota.

The #230 Nissan Z functioned as an additional Yokohama test mule, while Honda's #99 test car, which ran on Thursday, did not set a laptime on Friday.

All 14 cars that ran on Friday will take part in a special 'dummy' race on Sunday as part of Suzuka's Fan Thanks Day event, before official testing kicks off at Okayama on March 12-13.

Suzuka testing times:

Pos. No. Car/Team Drivers Morning Afternoon
1 100 Kunimitsu Honda

Japan Naoki Yamamoto

Japan Tadasuke Makino

 1'44.632 1'48.917
2 37 TOM'S Toyota

France Sacha Fenestraz

Japan Ritomo Miyata

 1'44.825 1'46.585
3 16 Mugen Honda

Japan Ukyo Sasahara

Japan Toshiki Oyu

 1'44.906 1'47.263
4 8 ARTA Honda

Japan Tomoki Nojiri

Japan Nirei Fukuzumi

 1'44.915 1'45.269
5 17 Real Honda

Japan Koudai Tsukakoshi

Japan Nobuharu Matsushita

 1'45.010 1'45.493
6 24 Kondo Nissan

Japan Kohei Hirate

Japan Daiki Sasaki

 1'45.045 1'46.308
7 19 Bandoh Toyota

Japan Yuji Kunimoto

Japan Sena Sakaguchi

 1'45.086 1'45.213
8 39 SARD Toyota

Japan Yuhi Sekiguchi

Japan Yuichi Nakayama

 1'45.218 1'45.962
9 12 Impul Nissan

Belgium Bertrand Baguette

Japan Kazuki Hiramine

 1'45.468 1'45.338
10 14 Rookie Toyota

Japan Kenta Yamashita

Japan Kazuya Oshima

 1'45.405 1'46.367
11 36 TOM'S Toyota

France Giuliano Alesi

Japan Sho Tsuboi

 1'45.516 1'46.052
12 64 Nakajima Honda

Japan Takuya Izawa

Japan Hiroki Otsu

 1'45.632 1'48.844
13 38 Cerumo Toyota

Japan Yuji Tachikawa

Japan Hiroaki Ishiura

 1'45.696 1'47.596
14 230 Nissan

test car

 1'46.238 1'49.030
shares
comments
Honda in command as SUPER GT testing continues at Suzuka
Previous article

Honda in command as SUPER GT testing continues at Suzuka
Load comments
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Sykes lands top Ducati ride for British Superbike return
Other bike

Sykes lands top Ducati ride for British Superbike return

Toyota adds W Series graduate Koyama to junior programme
Formula Regional Japanese Championship

Toyota adds W Series graduate Koyama to junior programme

How SUPER GT helped heal Kovalainen’s F1 "scars" Prime
Super GT

How SUPER GT helped heal Kovalainen’s F1 "scars"

Latest news

Honda concludes Suzuka SUPER GT testing on top
Super GT Super GT

Honda concludes Suzuka SUPER GT testing on top

Honda in command as SUPER GT testing continues at Suzuka
Super GT Super GT

Honda in command as SUPER GT testing continues at Suzuka

Hirate backs Yokohama to win races after Kondo Nissan move
Super GT Super GT

Hirate backs Yokohama to win races after Kondo Nissan move

Subaru facing challenges after upgrading 'Windows XP' ECU
Super GT Super GT

Subaru facing challenges after upgrading 'Windows XP' ECU

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.