TOM'S reveals striking new liveries for 2023 SUPER GT season

Toyota SUPER GT team TOM'S has revealed a pair of striking liveries for its pair of GR Supras ahead of the 2023 season.

While the #36 car retains the same distinctive orange-and-white colour scheme that have been used in previous years by sponsor au, the #37 car features a black-and-lime green design in deference to new backer Deloitte, in a radical departure from the car's previous look.

Financial services company Deloitte was announced as the new title sponsor for the second TOM'S car last year when Toyota took the wraps off of its 2023 SUPER GT roster, replacing KeePer in the role.

Telecoms brand au continues as the main sponsor for the lead #36 machine, which is driven this year by Sho Tsuboi and Ritomo Miyata.

Giuliano Alesi, who partnered Tsuboi last year, moves over to the #37 car to join Toyota newcomer Ukyo Sasahara.

The #36 TOM'S team continues with Daisuke Ito as its team manager and Satoshi Yoshitake as the race engineer, while the #37 squad will be helmed by Jun Yamada with Kenta Odachi being kept on as chief engineer. As per last season, both cars use Bridgestone tyres.

TOM'S is scheduled to take part in this week's two-day makers' test at Okayama, which begins on Wednesday, although it is unclear whether its two GR Supras will be sporting their new colours or not.

Elsewhere in the Toyota stable, Rookie Racing looks set to skip the Okayama test following Kenta Yamashita's major crash at 130R in last month's opening manufacturer test at Suzuka.

Yamashita had to be taken to hospital as a result of the accident, but was released the following day.

The team's next scheduled test appearance is at Suzuka on March 2-3.

