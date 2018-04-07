Global
Super GT Okayama Qualifying report

Okayama Super GT: Honda locks out front row, Button fifth

By: Rachit Thukral, Reporter, India
07/04/2018 07:30

Honda locked out the front row for the opening round of the 2018 Super GT season at Okayama International Circuit, with the #17 Real Racing entry topping Saturday’s qualifying session.

Rain arrived halfway through qualifying, meaning Q2 sessions for both GT500 and GT300 cars took place on a damp track.

The #3 B-Max Nissan and #8 ARTA Honda traded places at the top of the timesheets for much of qualifying, before the latter car stamped its authority with a 1m27.058s lap.

However, seconds before the chequered flag dropped, Koudai Tsukakoshi went a tenth quicker with a time of 1m26.905s, securing the #17 Real Racing NSX-GT he shares with Takashi Kogure pole position for the season opener.

Tomoki Nojiri and Takuya Izawa had to settle for second position in the ARTA car, while B-Max duo Satoshi Motoyama and Katsumasa Chiyo finished over four tenths adrift in third.

Kazuya Oshima and Formula E star Felix Rosenqvist were classified fourth in the leading Lexus entry, the #6 Team LeMans, less than a tenth shy of the #3 Nissan.

Formula 1 2009 champion Jenson Button qualified fifth in the #100 Team Kunimitsu Honda, having taken over from teammate Naoki Yamamoto after Q1.

Joao Paulo de Oliveira and Mitsunori Takaboshi could only manage sixth in the #24 Kondo Nissan after topping a dry first leg of qualifying.

The #19 Bandoh Lexus crew of Yuji Kunimoto and Kenta Yamashita were ranked seventh, while the #24 NISMO crew of Ronnie Quintarelli and Tsugio Matsuda ended eighth after failing to set a representative time in Q2.

Defending champions Nick Cassidy and Ryo Hirakawa were unable to progress from Q1 and will start ninth in the #1 TOM’S Lexus, just ahead of the #38 Zent/Cerumo Lexus of Hiroaki Ishiura and Yuji Tachikawa.

Lamborghini takes GT300 pole

Pole in the GT300 class went to the #88 JLOC Lamborghini of Marco Mapelli and Kazuki Hiramine.

Mapelli, who took a class win in the 2015 Bathurst 12 Hour, lapped the Okayama circuit in 1m33.925s, less than two tenths ahead of the #21 Team Hitotsuyama Audi of Richard Lyons and Ryuichiro Tomita.

The Gainer squad gave the new generation Nissan GT-R GT3 a successful debut, with the Katsuyuki Hiranaka and Hironobu Yasuda qualifying third in team's #11 car.

