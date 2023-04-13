Okayama SUPER GT – schedule, how to watch, entry list
SUPER GT will kick off its hotly-anticipated 2023 season to former Pacific Grand Prix venue Okayama International Circuit this weekend. Here's how you can follow all the action.
A total of 42 cars, 15 in GT500 and 27 in GT300, are slated to do battle in Sunday's 300km opener, the first of eight races on the 2023 SUPER GT schedule.
While there may be an aero freeze in the top GT500 class ahead of the introduction of all-new machines, the development war between the 'big three' manufacturers remains as intense as ever, with new aero pieces appearing on both the Honda NSX-GT and Toyota GR Supra in pre-season testing.
Meanwhile, the introduction of carbon-neutral fuel (currently limited to the GT500 class only) promises to add another variable into the mix to shake up the order.
After winning its first GT500 title since 2015 last season, Nissan goes into 2023 defending the title, with the Team Impul Z of Bertrand Baguette and Kazuki Hiramine carrying the coveted number one plate.
Nissan has made no changes to its four-car GT500 driver line-up for this season, but Honda and Toyota have both made some significant alterations as they try and win back the crown.
At Honda, a second car for ARTA as part of a tie-up with dominant Super Formula team Mugen has been one of the big hot topics of the off-season, with Tomoki Nojiri and Toshiki Oyu sure to be one of the combinations to watch in their first race together in the #8 NSX-GT at Okayama.
Kakunoshin Ota will also be hoping to make a splash on his GT500 debut at Nakajima Racing after an impressive rookie season in GT300 last year.
Meanwhile, at Toyota, Honda convert Ukyo Sasahara will make his debut at the wheel of a GR Supra alongside Giuliano Alesi in the #37 TOM'S car, but it's Sho Tsuboi and Ritomo Miyata in the sister #36 machine that looks like the manufacturer's biggest threat at the moment.
In the GT300 class, a wide of variety of machines are set to do battle as ever in one of worldwide motorsport's most diverse category.
One car to watch out for in particular will be the all-new Lexus LC500h campaign by apr, replacing the fan favourite Toyota Prius this year, while DTM champion Bruno Spengler will be making his debut for BMW Team Studie.
SUPER GT time schedule for Okayama, Round 1
Times are Local/UK time (GMT+1)/EDT/PDT
Saturday April 15
Free practice (1h45 minutes) – 9.10am/1.10am/8.10pm (Friday)/5.10pm (Friday)
Qualifying – 2pm/6am/1am/10pm (Friday)
Sunday April 16
Warm-up – 12pm/4am/11pm (Saturday)/8pm (Saturday)
Race (82 laps) – 1.30pm/5.30am/12.30am/9.30pm (Saturday)
Don't see your timezone listed? Check out our SUPER GT schedule page to see the session times in your local timezone
How can I watch SUPER GT at Okayama?
Motorsport.tv will once again be offering full coverage of both qualifying and the race for every round of the 2023 SUPER GT season (subscription required, available worldwide except Japan).
Commentary will be provided by Jake Sanson and Motorsport.com’s own expert Japanese racing analyst Jamie Klein.
Click here for further information, and to get your subscription now
SUPER GT entry list for Okayama, Round 1
GT500 class:
|
Manufacturer
|
Team
|
Tyre
|
No.
|
Drivers
|
Nissan
Z GT500
|
Team Impul
|
Bridgestone
|
1
|
Bertrand Baguette
Kazuki Hiramine
|
NDDP Racing
|
Michelin
|
3
|
Katsumasa Chiyo
Mitsunori Takaboshi
|
NISMO
|
Michelin
|
23
|
Ronnie Quintarelli
Tsugio Matsuda
|
Kondo Racing
|
Yokohama
|
24
|
Kohei Hirate
Daiki Sasaki
|
Toyota
GR Supra
|
Rookie Racing
|
Bridgestone
|
14
|
Kazuya Oshima
Kenta Yamashita
|
Racing Project Bandoh
|
Yokohama
|
19
|
Yuji Kunimoto
Sena Sakaguchi
|
TOM’S
|
Bridgestone
|
36
|
Sho Tsuboi
Ritomo Miyata
|
37
|
Ukyo Sasahara
Giuliano Alesi
|
Cerumo
|
Bridgestone
|
38
|
Hiroaki Ishiura
Yuji Tachikawa
|
SARD
|Bridgestone
|
39
|
Yuhi Sekiguchi
Yuichi Nakayama
|
Honda
NSX-GT (Type S)
|
ARTA
|
Bridgestone
|
8
|
Tomoki Nojiri
Toshiki Oyu
|
16
|
Nirei Fukuzumi
Hiroki Otsu
|
Real Racing
|
Bridgestone
|
17
|
Koudai Tsukakoshi
Nobuharu Matsushita
|
Nakajima Racing
|
Dunlop
|
64
|
Takuya Izawa
Kakunoshin Ota
|
Team Kunimitsu
|
Bridgestone
|
100
|
Naoki Yamamoto
Tadasuke Makino
GT300 class:
|No.
|Team
|Car
|Tyre
|Drivers
|2
|Muta Racing Inging
|Toyota GR86 GT
|Bridgestone
|
Yuui Tsutsumi
Hibiki Taira
|4
|Goodsmile Racing & Team Ukyo
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Yokohama
|
Nobuteru Taniguchi
Tatsuya Kataoka
|5
|Team Mach
|Toyota 86 MC
|Yokohama
|
Yusuke Tomibayashi
Takamitsu Matsui
|6
|Team LeMans
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|Yokohama
|
Roberto Merhi
Yoshiaki Katayama
|7
|BMW Team Studie
|BMW M4 GT3
|Michelin
|
Seiji Ara
Bruno Spengler
|9
|Pacific Racing
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Yokohama
|
Ryohei Sakaguchi
Liang Jiatong
|10
|Gainer
|Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
|Dunlop
|
Hironobu Yasuda
Riki Okusa
|11
|Gainer
|Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
|Dunlop
|
Ryuichiro Tomita
Keishi Ishikawa
|18
|Team UpGarage
|Honda NSX GT3
|Yokohama
|
Takashi Kobayashi
Shun Koide
|20
|Shade Racing
|Toyota GR86 GT
|Dunlop
|
Katsuyuki Hiranaka
Eijiro Shimizu
|22
|R'Qs Motor Sports
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Yokohama
|
Hisashi Wada
Masaki Jyonai
|25
|Hoppy Team Tsuchiya
|Toyota GR Supra GT300
|Yokohama
|
Togo Suganami
Seita Nonaka
|27
|Yogibo Racing
|Honda NSX GT3
|Yokohama
|
Reimei Ito
Yugo Iwasawa
|30
|apr
|Toyota GR86 GT
|Yokohama
|
Yuta Kamimura
Manabu Orido
|31
|apr
|Lexus LC500h GT
|Bridgestone
|
Koki Saga
Kazuto Kotaka
|48
|NILZZ Racing
|Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
|Yokohama
|
Taiyou Ida
Yuki Tanaka
|50
|Anest Iwata Racing with Arnage
|Lexus RC F GT3
|Yokohama
|
Igor Fraga
Yuga Furutani
|52
|Saitama Toyopet Green Brave
|Toyota GR Supra GT300
|Bridgestone
|
Hiroki Yoshida
Kohta Kawaai
|56
|Kondo Racing
|Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
|Yokohama
|
JP de Oliveira
Teppei Natori
|60
|LM Corsa
|Toyota GR Supra GT300
|Dunlop
|
Hiroki Yoshimoto
Shunsuke Kohno
|61
|R&D Sport
|Subaru BRZ
|Dunlop
|
Takuto Iguchi
Hideki Yamauchi
|65
|K2 R&D LEON Racing
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Bridgestone
|
Naoya Gamou
Takuro Shinohara
|87
|JLOC
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|Yokohama
|
Kosuke Matsuura
Natsu Sakaguchi
|88
|JLOC
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|Yokohama
|
Takashi Kogure
Yuya Motojima
|96
|K-tunes Racing
|Lexus RC F GT3
|Dunlop
|
Morio Nitta
Shinichi Takagi
|244
|Max Racing
|Toyota GR Supra GT300
|Yokohama
|
Kimiya Sato
Atsushi Miyake
|360
|Tomei Sports
|Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
|Yokohama
|
Takayuki Aoki
Atsushi Tanaka
