Honda NSX Type S SUPER GT car makes public debut at Suzuka

All five of the teams that will campaign the revised NSX-GT this season were present for the event, which was being held for the first time since late 2019 after being cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A practice run on Suzuka’s east course was held involving all five machines on Sunday morning, with a formal show run set to take place later in the afternoon.

Nakajima Racing's #64 machine was running in its full 2022 colour scheme (below), while the remaining four cars - belonging to Kunimitsu (pictured top), ARTA, Mugen and Real Racing - were all running in interim liveries.

Although the Type S has been spied testing privately, initially at Motegi late last year and then at Suzuka and Fuji Speedway last month, Sunday's event marked the first official appearance for the car, which notably features a significantly revised front end compared to the 2020-21 car.

As previously announced by Honda, the only change to the driver roster is the arrival of Nobuharu Matsushita aboard Real Racing's #17 entry in place of Bertrand Baguette, who has moved in the opposite direction to join Nissan.

Honda has been able to introduce the Type S due to the relaxation of the aerodynamic freeze in GT500, which has also allowed Nissan to jettison its GT-R in favour of the all-new Z as its base model for the upcoming season.

It comes as the road-going NSX reaches the end of its commercial lifespan, with production set to cease entirely following a limited run of 350 examples of the Type S this year.

As well as the SUPER GT cars, four of Honda’s Super Formula machines were in action at Suzuka, with Naoki Yamamoto (Nakajima Racing), Nirei Fukuzumi (Drago Corse), Tadasuke Makino (Dandelion Racing) and Matsushita (B-Max Racing) all set for a demo run later on Sunday.

Three-time champion Yamamoto’s Nakajima car is decked out in the new-for-2022 colours the team revealed on Friday.

Additionally, a series of exhibition races on Suzuka's east course involving Honda’s line-up of SUPER GT and Super Formula racers are planned for Sunday.

The first of these involves four Honda Civic Type R road cars, as Yamamoto will face reigning Super Formula champion Tomoki Nojiri and fellow marque veterans Koudai Tsukakoshi and Takuya Izawa.

Following that will be a six-way contest in Honda’s one-make N-One Cup machines involving Matsushita, Fukuzumi, Tsukakoshi, Ukyo Sasahara, Hiroki Otsu and Toshiki Oyu.

Finally, Nojiri, Makino, Sasahara, Otsu, Oyu and Super Formula rookie Ren Sato will do battle in Honda’s HRS-Formula single-seater school cars.