Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Race in
07 Hours
:
57 Minutes
:
27 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Warm Up in
02 Hours
:
07 Minutes
:
27 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Next event in
5 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Qualifying 2 in
09 Hours
:
02 Minutes
:
27 Seconds
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Next event in
4 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super GT / Fuji III / Breaking news

Super GT to allow limited number of spectators at Fuji

shares
comments
Super GT to allow limited number of spectators at Fuji
By:

Up to 5,000 spectators per day will be permitted to attend the fifth round of the 2020 SUPER GT season at Fuji in October.

The boss of SUPER GT organiser, Masaaki Bandoh, made the announcement during his regular press conference ahead of Sunday's Motegi race.

Earlier this year the Japanese championship decided that the first four races of the heavily-revised 2020 schedule would take place with no fans present owing to the affects of the global coronavirus pandemic, with limits also placed on team personnel and media.

It said a decision would be made on whether to open up its races to spectators for the latter part of the season based on the latest advice from the Japanese government, which in July decided to lift the cap on people attending mass gatherings to 5,000.

From September 19 onwards organisers of sporting events in Japan will be allowed to fill their venues up to half-capacity, but SUPER GT is sticking to the 5,000-person limit for now, although Bandoh didn't rule out increases for subsequent races.

Fans will not be allowed to enter the paddock, as they could up until this season, and there will be no stage events or talk shows to limit any health risks. As is the case for those working in the paddock currently, temperature checks will be conducted on arrival.

Bandoh stated that the tracks themselves will be responsible for managing the public, while SUPER GT focuses its efforts on the 1,500 or so people working in the paddock.

For the first time this year, SUPER GT drivers and team personnel will have to undergo a PCR test and return a negative result to be allowed into the paddock at Fuji. Each team has been allotted 22 tests per car for this purpose, including drivers.

The Japanese Formula 4 championship will be held at the first time in 2020 at Fuji, but with a separate paddock located away from the SUPER GT one to reduce the risk of infection.

Super Formula held its opening round at Motegi two weeks ago with a limited number of spectators. A total of 8,300 fans attended across Saturday and Sunday.

Bandoh Toyota drivers insist pole was possible in dry

Previous article

Bandoh Toyota drivers insist pole was possible in dry
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Event Fuji III
Author Tomohiro Yoshita

Trending Today

New F1 entries will have to pay $200m to rival teams
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

New F1 entries will have to pay $200m to rival teams

Wolff on reverse grids: F1 is "not a reality show"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff on reverse grids: F1 is "not a reality show"

FIA warns F1 teams over 'stockpiling' loophole
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA warns F1 teams over 'stockpiling' loophole

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the San Marino Grand Prix?
MotoGP MotoGP / Preview

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the San Marino Grand Prix?

IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Power dominates to score first win of the year
IndyCar IndyCar / Race report

IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Power dominates to score first win of the year

Sainz says McLaren's drop in form "a nasty surprise"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz says McLaren's drop in form "a nasty surprise"

Clint Bowyer: “We can’t run lap-after-lap with no cautions"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Clint Bowyer: “We can’t run lap-after-lap with no cautions"

2020 F1 Tuscan Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Tuscan Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Latest news

Super GT to allow limited number of spectators at Fuji
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Super GT to allow limited number of spectators at Fuji

Bandoh Toyota drivers insist pole was possible in dry
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Bandoh Toyota drivers insist pole was possible in dry

Real Honda has rediscovered winning form - Baguette
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Real Honda has rediscovered winning form - Baguette

Motegi Super GT: Cerumo Toyota survives investigation for pole
SGT Super GT / Qualifying report

Motegi Super GT: Cerumo Toyota survives investigation for pole

Trending

1
Formula 1

New F1 entries will have to pay $200m to rival teams

2
Formula 1

Wolff on reverse grids: F1 is "not a reality show"

3
Formula 1

FIA warns F1 teams over 'stockpiling' loophole

4
NASCAR Cup

Clint Bowyer: “We can’t run lap-after-lap with no cautions"

46m
5
Formula 1

Sainz says McLaren's drop in form "a nasty surprise"

Latest news

Super GT to allow limited number of spectators at Fuji
SGT

Super GT to allow limited number of spectators at Fuji

Bandoh Toyota drivers insist pole was possible in dry
SGT

Bandoh Toyota drivers insist pole was possible in dry

Real Honda has rediscovered winning form - Baguette
SGT

Real Honda has rediscovered winning form - Baguette

Motegi Super GT: Cerumo Toyota survives investigation for pole
SGT

Motegi Super GT: Cerumo Toyota survives investigation for pole

ARTA “really needs” Motegi win to keep title hopes alive
SGT

ARTA “really needs” Motegi win to keep title hopes alive

Latest videos

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights 01:16
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem 01:06
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture 00:25
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start 01:13
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights 01:12
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.