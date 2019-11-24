Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Shootout 2 in
00 Hours
:
39 Minutes
:
20 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super GT / Dream Race / Qualifying report

Fuji Dream Race: Nakajima denies Duval pole

shares
comments
Fuji Dream Race: Nakajima denies Duval pole
By:
Nov 24, 2019, 12:37 AM

Mugen Honda driver Daisuke Nakajima secured pole for the second leg of the SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race at Fuji, denying Audi's Loic Duval the top spot.

After heavy overnight rain, Sunday morning's qualifying shootout took place on an entirely wet track, and it was Naoki Yamamoto who led for much of the way on a 1m47.118s.

With two minutes left on the clock, Nakajima deposed his fellow Honda runner with a 1m47.003s, although that was soon bettered by Duval, who again emerged as the strongest of the visiting DTM contingent in the Phoenix-run Audi RS5.

Duval was first to dip beneath the 1m47s mark with a 1m46.940s after the chequered flag flew, but the Frenchman was denied pole by Nakajima's final effort of 1m46.696s.

It meant Duval matched his qualifying position from Saturday's first race, although he didn't take the start after aquaplaning into the barriers on his sighting lap.

Read Also:

Narain Karthikeyan also improved on his final lap to put the Nakajima Racing Honda in third ahead of Yamamoto's Team Kunimitsu NSX-GT.

Yamamoto, third in Saturday's first race, is one of only two SUPER GT drivers to be taking part in Sunday's action, with teammate Jenson Button absent.

Audi's Rene Rast was second-best of the DTM runners in fifth ahead of Koudai Tsukakoshi (Real Racing Honda), who finished second behind Nick Cassidy in Saturday's opener.

Marco Wittmann (BMW) and Mike Rockenfeller (Audi) ensured the top eight was evenly split between SUPER GT and DTM runners, while Ryo Hirakawa (TOM'S) was best of the Lexus contingent in ninth ahead of Hiroaki Ishiura (Cerumo Lexus).

Of the remaining DTM runners, Kamui Kobayashi (BMW) was 13th, Benoit Treluyer (Audi) was 15th and Alex Zanardi (BMW) was 22nd and last.

Nissan struggled badly for pace, with NISMO driver Tsugio Matsuda its top representative down in 17th place.

Next article
Kobayashi: BMW's lack of Fuji pace a "big shame"

Previous article

Kobayashi: BMW's lack of Fuji pace a "big shame"
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Event Dream Race
Sub-event Qualifying 2
Drivers Daisuke Nakajima
Teams Mugen
Author Jamie Klein

Super GT Next session

Motegi

Motegi

2 Nov - 3 Nov

Trending

1
Supercars

Full Supercars Newcastle 500 weekend schedule

2
Supercars

Pye not backing down over Instagram clash

2h
3
Supercars

Instagram clash sparks Supercars intervention

4
IndyCar

Coyne confirms Bourdais split: “It’s not what we wanted to do"

5
Formula 1

Ticktum may "forget motorsport" if he can't get to F1

Latest videos

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights 01:12
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: Nick Cassidy winner interview 01:12
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: Nick Cassidy winner interview

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 start 01:47
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 start

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: Loic Duval crash 00:31
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: Loic Duval crash

Livestream: SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race - Race 1 00:00
Super GT

Livestream: SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race - Race 1

Latest news

Fuji Dream Race: Nakajima denies Duval pole
SGT

Fuji Dream Race: Nakajima denies Duval pole

Kobayashi: BMW's lack of Fuji pace a "big shame"
SGT

Kobayashi: BMW's lack of Fuji pace a "big shame"

Cassidy: Dream Race my Bottas "f*** you" moment
SGT

Cassidy: Dream Race my Bottas "f*** you" moment

Duval explains sighting lap crash in Fuji Dream Race
SGT

Duval explains sighting lap crash in Fuji Dream Race

Fuji Dream Race: Cassidy wins, DTM challenge fades
SGT

Fuji Dream Race: Cassidy wins, DTM challenge fades

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.