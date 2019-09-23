Top events
Super GT / Breaking news

Seven DTM cars confirmed for Super GT joint race

Seven DTM cars confirmed for Super GT joint race
By:
Sep 23, 2019, 8:54 AM

A total of seven DTM cars will compete against the SUPER GT field in the historic crossover race between the two series at Fuji Speedway, GTA chairman Masaaki Bandoh has confirmed.

The grid will comprise four Audi RS5s and three M4s from BMW, although the exact make-up of teams and drivers won’t be unveiled until the DTM season finale at Hockenheim next month.

Both SUPER GT and DTM have been working to get maximum representation for their first-ever joint race, although logistical restrictions meant there was never a possibility of the entire 18-strong DTM pack racing at Fuji.

The two series had been hoping to attract as many as 12-14 DTM cars initially, but the figure was reduced to six-to-10 cars in the latest estimate.

The grid for the first-of-its-kind joint race has been hit by R-Motorsport Aston Martin’s decision to skip the event in favour of more development time for its 2020-spec Vantage.

In addition to the seven DTM cars, the entire 15-car strong GT500 field will take part in the joint race, taking the grid up to 22 cars.

The ‘SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race’ is scheduled for November 22-24 after the culmination of both SUPER GT and DTM seasons.

Additional reporting by Kazuki Matsumoto

About this article

Series DTM , Super GT
Author Rachit Thukral

Super GT Next session

Sugo

Sugo

21 Sep - 22 Sep

Seven DTM cars confirmed for Super GT joint race
SGT

Seven DTM cars confirmed for Super GT joint race

