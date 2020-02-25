Top events
Super GT / Breaking news

Super GT reveals 45-car 2020 entry list

Super GT reveals 45-car 2020 entry list
By:
Feb 25, 2020, 7:30 AM

SUPER GT has issued a 45-car entry list for the 2020 season, with 15 GT500 cars bolstered by an expanded field of 30 GT300 entrants.

Toyota, which previously competed under its Lexus brand in GT500, will once again have the highest representation in the series' flagship category, with a total of six Supras fielded by four teams. 

TOM’S will again field two cars, while Cerumo has also added a second entry following the exit of last year’s championship-winning Team LeMans squad.

Honda will run five NSXs, with the engine now placed at the front of the car to comply with the Class One regulations, while Nissan will enter four brand new GT-Rs.

Intriguingly, the entrant name for Mugen’s Honda NSX has yet to be confirmed, raising the possibility of the outfit gaining significant sponsorship from Red Bull.

This could be an extension of an arrangement that began when Pierre Gasly raced for Mugen in Super Formula in 2017.

Expanded GT300 field

The expanded 2020 GT300 field will see the return of BMW, with Team Studie re-joining the grid after a two-year hiatus.

Studie’s BMW M6 will be piloted by Tomohide Yamaguchi and former Le Mans 24 Hours winner Seiji Ara, who was left without a drive following Team Goh’s move to IndyCar with Dale Coyne Racing.

As previously announced, factory Aston Martin driver Nicki Thiim will make his SUPER GT debut with the factory-supported D’station team, joining team incumbent Tomonobu Fujii.

Thiim replaces Joao Paulo de Oliveira in D’station’s line-up, the Brazilian driver returning to Nissan’s fold with Kondo Racing in 2020.

Elsewhere, Audi works driver Christopher Mies will compete for local outfit Hitotsuyama, racing an Audi R8 alongside Shintaro Kawabata. 

In all, the GT300 field will feature 23 GT300 cars, four JAF-GT300s and three ‘Mother Chassis’ machines.

Although SUPER GT's indigenous Mother Chassis cars have increasingly fallen out of favour with the teams, with Tsuchiya Engineering famously ditching it for a Porsche 911 GT3, Team Mach and Cars Tokai Dream28 have both showed faith in the concept for another season, while Inging is also entering a Toyota 86 MC for its expansion into the GT300 ranks. 

The GT300 class' tyre manufacturer rivalry has also received a boost this season following the return of Michelin with the D'station team.

This means that Michelin, Dunlop, Bridgestone and Yokohama will form a four-way fight in both classes of the Japan-based series.

GT500 entry list:

No Driver Team Car Tyre
36

Sacha Fenestraz

Yuhi Sekiguchi

 TOM'S Toyota Bridgestone
37

Nick Cassidy

Ryo Hirakawa

 TOM'S Toyota Bridgestone
19

Yuji Kunimoto

Ritomo Miyata

 Bandoh Toyota Yokohama
38

Hiroaki Ishiura

Yuji Tachikawa

 Cerumo Toyota Bridgestone
14

Kazuya Oshima

Sho Tsuboi

 Cerumo Toyota Bridgestone
39

Heikki Kovalainen

Yuichi Nakayama

 SARD Toyota Bridgestone
100

Naoki Yamamoto

Tadasuke Makino

 Kunimitsu Honda Bridgestone
8

Tomoki Nojiri

Nirei Fukuzumi

 ARTA Honda Bridgestone
16

Hideki Mutoh

Ukyo Sasahara

 Mugen Honda Yokohama
17

Bertrand Baguette

Koudai Tsukakoshi

 Real Racing Honda Bridgestone
64

Takuya Izawa

Hiroki Otsu

 Nakajima Racing Honda Dunlop
3

Kohei Hirate

Katsumasa Chiyo

 B-Max Nissan Michelin
12

Daiski Sasaki

Kazuki Hiramine

 Impul Nissan Bridgestone
23

Ronnie Quintarelli

 NISMO Nissan Michelin
24

Mitsunori Takaboshi

Jann Mardenborough

 Kondo Nissan Yokohama
 

About this article

Series Super GT
Author Rachit Thukral

