SUPER GT unveils eight-round 2023 schedule

Japan's top sportscar series will again visit six different tracks in 2023, namely Okayama, Fuji, Suzuka, Sugo, Autopolis and Motegi.

As per this year, Fuji and Suzuka both get two dates on the calendar, while the remaining four tracks each get one slot.

Okayama will open up the campaign on April 15-16, maintaining this year's slightly later date, while Motegi keeps its place as the venue for the final round of the season on November 4-5.

Only the first Suzuka race, which has been shifted a week forward into June, and the Sugo race in September, which has been moved back a week to avoid a clash with the FIA World Endurance Championship's annual visit to Fuji, fall on different weekends to this year's schedule.

Race distances have not been announced, and it remains to be seen whether the 450km format trialled this year in the two Fuji races and the August Suzuka race will be maintained.

For a fourth season in a row, SUPER GT will not visit any overseas tracks, as previously indicated by series chairman Masaaki Bandoh.

It means a return to either Thailand's Buriram, last visited in 2019, or Malaysia's Sepang Circuit, which was due to be on the 2020 schedule before being called off amid the coronavirus pandemic, will have to wait until 2024 at the earliest.

Provisional 2023 SUPER GT calendar:

Round Date Venue Round 1 April 15-16 Okayama International Circuit Round 2 May 3-4 Fuji Speedway Round 3 June 3-4 Suzuka Circuit Round 4 August 5-6 Fuji Speedway Round 5 August 26-27 Suzuka Circuit Round 6 September 9-10 Sportsland Sugo Round 7 September 30-October 1 Autopolis Round 8 November 4-5 Mobility Resort Motegi