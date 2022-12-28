Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / How Jarvis was lured away from Japanese racing - twice
Super GT News

Two dates changed on latest 2023 SUPER GT calendar

Two dates on the 2023 SUPER GT calendar have been changed according to the latest information released by Japanese governing body JAF.

Jamie Klein
By:
Two dates changed on latest 2023 SUPER GT calendar
Listen to this article

The races in question are Rounds 6 and 7, to be held at Sugo and Autopolis respectively.

Predictably, SUPER GT has moved to avoid a clash between the Sugo race and the Fuji round of the FIA World Endurance Championship by shifting its annual trip to Japan's Tohoku region back a week to September 16-17.

The Autopolis round was previously scheduled for September 30-October 1, but will now instead take place two weeks later on October 14-15.

This creates a clash with Petit Le Mans, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship finale, although it does also eliminate an overlap with the GT World Challenge Europe curtain-closer in Barcelona.

Read Also:

The start of the season is still scheduled for April 15-16 at Okayama, with Motegi again set to host the final round of the eight-race season on November 4-5, three weeks after the revised Autopolis date.

Race distances for the 2023 season, as well as pre-season testing dates, have yet to be announced.

Updated 2023 SUPER GT calendar:

Round Date Venue
Round 1 April 15-16 Okayama International Circuit
Round 2 May 3-4 Fuji Speedway
Round 3 June 3-4 Suzuka Circuit　
Round 4 August 5-6 Fuji Speedway
Round 5 August 26-27 Suzuka Circuit
Round 6 September 16-17 Sportsland Sugo
Round 7 October 14-15 Autopolis
Round 8 November 4-5 Mobility Resort Motegi
shares
comments
How Jarvis was lured away from Japanese racing - twice
Previous article

How Jarvis was lured away from Japanese racing - twice
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Fenestraz good enough for F1 shot, says Krumm
Super Formula

Fenestraz good enough for F1 shot, says Krumm

Fukuzumi pessimistic for 2023 prospects with Drago Corse
Super Formula

Fukuzumi pessimistic for 2023 prospects with Drago Corse

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back Prime
Super Formula

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Latest news

F1 2022 Tech Review: Ferrari’s race winner falls short in the end
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 2022 Tech Review: Ferrari’s race winner falls short in the end

Ferrari’s F1-75 was not only a good looking racing car, but it was extremely quick out of the blocks, winning two of the first three races of the 2022 Formula 1 season.

Alonso: Alpine F1 reliability struggles not comparable to McLaren-Honda
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Alpine F1 reliability struggles not comparable to McLaren-Honda

Fernando Alonso felt his reliability struggles with Alpine in Formula 1 were not comparable to what he faced with McLaren-Honda, saying this year was “more enjoyable”.

Fenestraz good enough for F1 shot, says Krumm
Super Formula Super Formula

Fenestraz good enough for F1 shot, says Krumm

Sacha Fenestraz’s performances in Super Formula this season were so good that he deserves a shot at Formula 1, believes Japanese racing veteran Michael Krumm.

Two dates changed on latest 2023 SUPER GT calendar
Super GT Super GT

Two dates changed on latest 2023 SUPER GT calendar

Two dates on the 2023 SUPER GT calendar have been changed according to the latest information released by Japanese governing body JAF.

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.