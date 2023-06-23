Subscribe
Previous / Opinion: TOM’S benching Alesi brutal, but the right move
Super Formula Testing report

Yamamoto tops first day of Fuji Super Formula test

Nakajima Racing driver Naoki Yamamoto set the pace on the opening day of Super Formula in-season testing at Fuji Speedway, leading Dandelion’s Tadasuke Makino.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Naoki Yamamoto, TCS NAKAJIMA RACING

Yamamoto was the only driver to break the 1m22s barrier during four hours of on-track running on Friday, setting a time of 1m21.897s to claim the top spot by 0.112s.

When the pitlane opened at 10am the track still had visible damp patches at places, but it wasn’t long before the circuit was completely dry. However, most of the day’s quickest times were still set during the final 10 minutes of the afternoon session, when drivers equipped the OTS aid on their cars.

Kakunoshin Ohta was the first driver to better Liam Lawson’s previous benchmark with a 1m22.442s, before Yamamoto moved the goalposts with a time that was over half a second up on the Dandelion driver.

His lap wasn’t to be bested as the session came to a close, with Ohta’s team-mate Makino ending up as Yamamoto’s closest rival in second position with a time of 1m22.009s.

Ren Sato made it two Nakajima Racing cars inside the top three with 1m22.193s flier, while TGM driver Toshiki Oyu - who had to retire from Sugo with floor damage after starting from point - made it an all-Honda top-four.

Just days after landing a plum seat at TOM’S in place of the benched Giuliano Alesi, Ukyo Sasahara finished a strong fifth and even managed to outpace his team-mate and championship leader Ritomo Miyata by exactly half a tenth.

Kazuya Oshima was seventh-fastest for Rookie Racing on the back of a promising result at Sugo last weekend, while Sho Tsuboi was eighth for Inging ahead of the lead Kondo car of Kenta Yamashita.

Ohta’s time of 1m22.442s was only good enough for 10th at the end, as nearly the entire 22-car field ended up within one second.

The only driver to not make the one-second cut was Impul’s Yuhi Sekiguchi, who caused the only red flag of the day when his car came to a stop by the track in the morning session.

He finished just ahead of Mugen’s Tomoki Nojiri, who ended a difficult day in 21st place with a time of 1m22.984s.

Nojiri's team-mate and Red Bull junior Lawson ended up 12th-fastest, despite having set the quickest time in the morning session when no OTS was available to the drivers.

Afternoon session times:

Position Driver Team Time
1 Naoki Yamamoto TCS NAKAJIMA RACING 1'21''897
2 Tadasuke Makino DOCOMO TEAM DANDELION RACING 1'22''009
3 Ren Sato TCS NAKAJIMA RACING 1'22''193
4 Toshiki Oyu TGM Grand Prix 1'22''229
5 Ukyo Sasahara VANTELIN TEAM TOM'S 1'22''244
6 Ritomo Miyata VANTELIN TEAM TOM'S 1'22''294
7 Kazuya Oshima docomo business ROOKIE 1'22''306
8 Sho Tsuboi P.MU/CERUMO・INGING 1'22''362
9 Kenta Yamashita KONDO RACING 1'22''417
10 Kakunoshin Ohta DOCOMO TEAM DANDELION RACING 1'22''442
11 Nirei Fukuzumi ThreeBond Racing 1'22''472
12 Liam Lawson TEAM MUGEN 1'22''473
13 Cem Bolukbasi TGM Grand Prix 1'22''530
14 Yuji Kunimoto Kids com Team KCMG 1'22''557
15 Kamui Kobayashi Kids com Team KCMG 1'22''569
16 Ryo Hirakawa ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL 1'22''583
17 Nobuharu Matsushita B-Max Racing Team 1'22''595
18 Kazuto Kotaka KONDO RACING 1'22''667
19 Hiroki Otsu B-Max Racing Team 1'22''774
20 Sena Sakaguchi P.MU/CERUMO・INGING 1'22''777
21 Tomoki Nojiri TEAM MUGEN 1'22''894
22 Yuhi Sekiguchi ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL

1'23''264

Morning session times:

Position Driver Team Time
1 Liam Lawson TEAM MUGEN 1'22''919
2 Sho Tsuboi P.MU/CERUMO・INGING 1'22''946
3 Ren Sato TCS NAKAJIMA RACING 1'23''094
4 Toshiki Oyu TGM Grand Prix 1'23''142
5 Tomoki Nojiri TEAM MUGEN 1'23''181
6 Tadasuke Makino DOCOMO TEAM DANDELION RACING 1'23''233
7 Kazuya Oshima docomo business ROOKIE 1'23''270
8 Ryo Hirakawa ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL 1'23''329
9 Kamui Kobayashi Kids com Team KCMG 1'23''378
10 Kenta Yamashita KONDO RACING 1'23''490
11 Naoki Yamamoto TCS NAKAJIMA RACING 1'23''618
12 Ritomo Miyata VANTELIN TEAM TOM'S 1'23''745
13 Nirei Fukuzumi ThreeBond Racing 1'23''854
14 Kakunoshin Ohta DOCOMO TEAM DANDELION RACING 1'23''924
15 Nobuharu Matsushita B-Max Racing Team 1'24''017
16 Kazuto Kotaka KONDO RACING 1'24''033
17 Ukyo Sasahara VANTELIN TEAM TOM'S 1'24''146
18 Yuji Kunimoto Kids com Team KCMG 1'24''178
19 Sena Sakaguchi P.MU/CERUMO・INGING 1'24''237
20 Yuhi Sekiguchi ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL 1'24''353
21 Raul Hyman B-Max Racing Team 1'24''376
22 Cem Bolukbasi TGM Grand Prix 1'24''572
shares
comments

Opinion: TOM’S benching Alesi brutal, but the right move
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
2023 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

2023 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP
Dutch GP

2023 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more 2023 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Ticktum open to offers in "good places" after starring with NIO 333

Ticktum open to offers in "good places" after starring with NIO 333

Formula E

Ticktum open to offers in "good places" after starring with NIO 333 Ticktum open to offers in "good places" after starring with NIO 333

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Latest news

Pirelli set to replace Dunlop as Moto2, Moto3 tyre supplier from 2024

Pirelli set to replace Dunlop as Moto2, Moto3 tyre supplier from 2024

MOT2 Moto2

Pirelli set to replace Dunlop as Moto2, Moto3 tyre supplier from 2024 Pirelli set to replace Dunlop as Moto2, Moto3 tyre supplier from 2024

MotoGP Dutch GP: Bezzecchi holds top spot in FP2 as Marquez crashes

MotoGP Dutch GP: Bezzecchi holds top spot in FP2 as Marquez crashes

MGP MotoGP
Dutch GP

MotoGP Dutch GP: Bezzecchi holds top spot in FP2 as Marquez crashes MotoGP Dutch GP: Bezzecchi holds top spot in FP2 as Marquez crashes

Domenicali: 24 F1 races is the "right number" for long term

Domenicali: 24 F1 races is the "right number" for long term

F1 Formula 1

Domenicali: 24 F1 races is the "right number" for long term Domenicali: 24 F1 races is the "right number" for long term

WRC Safari Rally: Ogier pulls clear of Rovanpera, Neuville retires

WRC Safari Rally: Ogier pulls clear of Rovanpera, Neuville retires

WRC WRC
Rally Kenya

WRC Safari Rally: Ogier pulls clear of Rovanpera, Neuville retires WRC Safari Rally: Ogier pulls clear of Rovanpera, Neuville retires

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe