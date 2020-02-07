Top events
Super Formula / Breaking news

Toyota refreshes Super Formula line-up for 2020

Toyota refreshes Super Formula line-up for 2020
By:
Feb 7, 2020, 4:52 AM

Toyota has re-positioned its Super Formula drivers for the 2020 season following the departure of Team LeMans from the category.

Team LeMans split with Toyota at the end of the 2019 season and subsequently dropped out of both Super Formula and SUPER GT.

As is also the case in SUPER GT, Team LeMans’ entries have been allocated to other squads in Super Formula, ensuring 11 Toyota-powered cars will remain on the 2020 grid.

One of Team LeMans’ spots will go to Inging, which has also signed the Tokyo-based team’s long-time driver Kazuya Oshima for an expanded three-car effort. 

Oshima will partner two-time champion Hiroaki Ishiura and 2018 Japanese F3 title winner Sho Tsoboi, both drivers having been retained by Inging for another season.

KCMG will add a second car in 2020, with 2016 champion Yuji Kunimoto leaving Kondo Racing to team up with Kamui Kobayashi at the Hong Kong-based outfit.

Kunimoto will be replaced at Kondo by reigning Japanese F3 champion Sacha Fenestraz, who is the only new driver to join Toyota’s Super Formula ranks in 2020.

Fenestraz will partner Kenta Yamashita, who is staying in Super Formula for another season despite stepping down from SUPER GT to focus on his FIA World Endurance Championship LMP2 programme with High Class Racing.

Impul has elected not to change its driver line-up, retaining both Ryo Hirakawa and Yuhi Sekiguchi for another year.

Intriguingly, defending Super Formula champion Nick Cassidy was absent from the announcement, with TOM'S yet to reveal who will partner Kazuki Nakajima.

With Honda having already revealed its driver line-up last month, Friday’s announcement completes the 2020 Super Formula grid, with the exception of Real Racing and the second seat at TOM'S.

A total of 21 cars are set to line up for the season opener in Suzuka, boosted by Drago Corse's return to the grid.

Toyota Super Formula line-up:

Team

Drivers

Inging

Japan Sho Tsuboi

Japan Hiroaki Ishiura

Japan Kazuya Oshima

KCMG

Japan Yuji Kunimoto

Japan Kamui Kobayashi

TOM’S

Japan Kazuki Nakajima

 TBA

Impul

Japan Yuhi Sekiguchi

Japan Ryo Hirakawa

Kondo

Japan Kenta Yamashita

France Sacha Fenestraz

 

Vips: Superlicence points focus would be "stupid"

Vips: Superlicence points focus would be "stupid"
Series Super Formula
Author Rachit Thukral

