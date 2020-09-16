Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Race in
3 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
02 Oct
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Practice 1 in
2 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super Formula / Okayama / Breaking news

Super GT driver Takaboshi handed Super Formula debut

shares
comments
Super GT driver Takaboshi handed Super Formula debut
By:

Nissan SUPER GT driver Mitsunori Takaboshi will make his Super Formula debut next weekend at Okayama driving for the B-Max Racing squad.

Takaboshi, the 2017 All-Japan Formula 3 champion, has been entrusted with the solo B-Max entry that was supposed to be driven in last month's Motegi season opener by Teppei Natori.

B-Max withdrew Natori's entry after the ex-FIA F3 racer suffered from dehydration trying to take part in both Super Formula and Super Formula Lights. Natori will focus on his Super Formula Lights commitments for Toda Racing at Okayama.

With regular drivers Sergio Sette Camara and Charles Milesi both still unable to enter Japan owing to COVID-19 travel restrictions, B-Max is again only running one of its two cars at Okayama, where there is set to be a 19-car grid.

Takaboshi is no stranger to the B-Max operation, having won his All-Japan F3 title with the team, and at Motegi he joined the squad for in the Super Formula Lights season opener.

"I am very honoured to have the opportunity to participate in the All-Japan Super Formula Championship with Buzz Racing with B-Max," commented Takaboshi.

"The B-Max Racing Team gave me the opportunity to live as a professional racing driver, and it is a team that welcomes me like a family.

"To meet the expectations of team owner [Ryuji] Kumita, and those of everyone who helped to make my participation possible, I will train as much as possible in the team's simulator in order to get the best possible result."

Takaboshi has been part of the Nissan GT500 stable in SUPER GT since 2018, having raced for the Kondo Racing team since then.

He currently partners Jann Mardenborough in Kondo's #24 GT-R, with the duo having taken a best finish of fourth at Buriram in Thailand last year. The pair have scored only one point so far in the first four races of 2020.

#24 Kondo Racing Nissan GT-R: Mitsunori Takaboshi, Jann Mardenborough

#24 Kondo Racing Nissan GT-R: Mitsunori Takaboshi, Jann Mardenborough

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Vips stays at DAMS for Sochi, will miss Okayama SF race

Previous article

Vips stays at DAMS for Sochi, will miss Okayama SF race
Load comments

About this article

Series Super Formula
Event Okayama
Drivers Mitsunori Takaboshi
Teams B-Max Racing Team
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

Bubba Wallace could join Gaunt Brothers after Suarez departure
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Bubba Wallace could join Gaunt Brothers after Suarez departure

McLaren "put money where its mouth is" with Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren "put money where its mouth is" with Ricciardo

Renault in talks with FIA over Alonso 2020 F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault in talks with FIA over Alonso 2020 F1 test

McLaughlin seeking government exemption for IndyCar debut
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

McLaughlin seeking government exemption for IndyCar debut

Lorenzo says 2021 Ducati deal "almost happened"
MotoGP MotoGP / Interview

Lorenzo says 2021 Ducati deal "almost happened"

Vettel tried to buy Ferrari F2004, but it was "too expensive"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel tried to buy Ferrari F2004, but it was "too expensive"

FIA looking into Hamilton's anti-racism T-shirt at Mugello
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA looking into Hamilton's anti-racism T-shirt at Mugello

Masi hits back at Hamilton's "offensive" safety claims
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Masi hits back at Hamilton's "offensive" safety claims

Latest news

Super GT driver Takaboshi handed Super Formula debut
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Super GT driver Takaboshi handed Super Formula debut

Vips stays at DAMS for Sochi, will miss Okayama SF race
F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Vips stays at DAMS for Sochi, will miss Okayama SF race

Makino explains dismal Motegi Super Formula showing
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Makino explains dismal Motegi Super Formula showing

Opinion: Why Super Formula needs to bring back pitstops
SF Super Formula / Commentary

Opinion: Why Super Formula needs to bring back pitstops

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Bubba Wallace could join Gaunt Brothers after Suarez departure

2
Formula 1

McLaren "put money where its mouth is" with Ricciardo

3
Formula 1

Renault in talks with FIA over Alonso 2020 F1 test

4
IndyCar

McLaughlin seeking government exemption for IndyCar debut

1h
5
MotoGP

Lorenzo says 2021 Ducati deal "almost happened"

Latest news

Super GT driver Takaboshi handed Super Formula debut
SF

Super GT driver Takaboshi handed Super Formula debut

Vips stays at DAMS for Sochi, will miss Okayama SF race
F2

Vips stays at DAMS for Sochi, will miss Okayama SF race

Makino explains dismal Motegi Super Formula showing
SF

Makino explains dismal Motegi Super Formula showing

Opinion: Why Super Formula needs to bring back pitstops
SF

Opinion: Why Super Formula needs to bring back pitstops

Super Formula "tougher than expected" for Vips substitute
SF

Super Formula "tougher than expected" for Vips substitute

Latest videos

Super Formula: Twin Ring Motegi - Race Highlights 01:45
Super Formula

Super Formula: Twin Ring Motegi - Race Highlights

Super Formula: Twin Ring Motegi - Sekiguchi spin 01:19
Super Formula

Super Formula: Twin Ring Motegi - Sekiguchi spin

Super Formula: Twin Ring Motegi - Race Start 01:52
Super Formula

Super Formula: Twin Ring Motegi - Race Start

LIVE: Super Formula - Twin Ring Motegi 00:00
Super Formula

LIVE: Super Formula - Twin Ring Motegi

Nick Cassidy - Super Formula champion 11:45
Super Formula

Nick Cassidy - Super Formula champion

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.