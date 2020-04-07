Top events
Previous
Super Formula / Breaking news

Super Formula turns Suzuka decider into double header

Super Formula turns Suzuka decider into double header
By:
Apr 7, 2020

The 2020 Super Formula season will conclude with a double header at the Suzuka Circuit after the championship opener at the same venue was postponed due to coronavirus.

As had been the case in recent years, Suzuka was supposed to both open and close the 2020 Super Formula season, with one race each scheduled at either ends of the campaign.

However, the outbreak of coronavirus had affected the Super Formula calendar adversely, with the first three rounds of the season postponed by series promoter JRP.

Although no new dates for the second and third rounds at Fuji and Autopolis were revealed, JRP has announced on Tuesday that it will run both the Suzuka rounds together on November 13-15, with the two races split across Saturday and Sunday.

The move marks the return of a tradition in Super Formula, with Suzuka having previously hosted double headers to end the season between 2012-17.

No news was provided about the points system for the fixture, although all Super Formula double headers in the past - whether in the middle of the season or at the end - only award half the points. 

However, there may be an exception to this rule this time, given the two races were originally part of different rounds.

Separately, the winner of the final round of the season always bags three bonus points - whether or not the half-points rule applies or not.

Series Super Formula
Author Rachit Thukral

