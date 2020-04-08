Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
72 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
79 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
86 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
German GP
Tickets
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
126 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Albert Park
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Winton
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super Formula / Breaking news

Star rookie Oyu worried about losing Fuji momentum

shares
comments
Star rookie Oyu worried about losing Fuji momentum
By:
Co-author: Tomohiro Yoshita
Apr 8, 2020, 6:05 AM

Star Super Formula rookie Toshiki Oyu admits he is concerned about losing the momentum gained from a strong showing in last month's Fuji pre-season test during a long period of inactivity.

All-Japan Formula 3 graduate Oyu was selected to replace 2019 title contender Alex Palou in Nakajima Racing's line-up this year alongside Tadasuke Makino, after having made his Super Formula test debut at Suzuka last December.

During the first pre-season test at Fuji, the Honda protege ended up comfortably fastest of the rookies, setting the third-quickest time on the first day and overall, just 0.036s off the pace established by Impul Toyota driver Ryo Hirakawa.

But Oyu told Motorsport.com that he is concerned that the coronavirus-induced delay to the start of the season could mean that momentum goes to waste.

As of the time of writing the season is due to begin in late June at Sugo, with the opening three rounds at Suzuka, Fuji and Autopolis having all been postponed.

"If there is a long time until the opening round, I’m a bit worried," said Oyu. "The experienced drivers will be able to be quick even if this period is empty, because they are used to it.

"I need to gain more experience, so it’s hard to have a period of inactivity. There's a possibility I could forget what I did while I am away from driving."

Oyu added that conditions when the Fuji race is finally held later this year could end up being very different to the cool temperatures of the test.

"To be honest, it’s not bad, but I still need to fill in the details," said the 21-year-old. "On the last time attack on the first day I made a few mistakes, without that I could have been on top.

"We were fast in sectors one and two, so if I we can understand with the team the difference to the others, I think we’ll have a car that can compete for the win everywhere."

Toshiki Oyu, Nakajima Racing

Toshiki Oyu, Nakajima Racing

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

He added: "We don’t know when the Fuji race will be held. So considering that, it’s not much good to get used to the current conditions too much, and I want to try out various things thinking about the more distant future.

"When it comes to racing I’m still a rookie, and there are a lot of aspects of Super Formula races that I don’t know. But I’m confident about the speed for the first qualifying round, so I want to show I can do that first of all."

Meanwhile, Makino concluded the test in eighth place overall, around half a second slower than Oyu, having elected to spend most of the test focussing on long runs.

"We are really focussing [on] race pace, especially," Makino told Motorsport.com. "But there was a little bit of a problem for performance running.

"The used tyre was pretty good for us, especially for me. But after I put on new tyres, there is not big difference in the laptime. That doesn’t happen before, now it’s our problem."

Related video

Next article
Super Formula turns Suzuka decider into double header

Previous article

Super Formula turns Suzuka decider into double header
Load comments

About this article

Series Super Formula
Drivers Toshiki Oyu
Teams Nakajima Racing
Author Jamie Klein

Super Formula Next session

Sugo

Sugo

20 Jun - 21 Jun

Trending

1
Formula 1

FIA extends Formula 1 shutdown period

2
Formula 1

F1 considering token system for 2020-21 car development

3
Formula 1

Ranked! The worst F1 cars to win grands prix

4
Formula 1

Canadian GP joins list of postponed F1 races

5
MotoGP

MotoGP manufacturers to hold coronavirus crisis talks

Latest videos

Nick Cassidy - Super Formula champion 11:45
Super Formula

Nick Cassidy - Super Formula champion

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: Cassidy champion 00:46
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: Cassidy champion

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race highlights 01:48
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race highlights

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race start 00:40
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race start

Round 7: Suzuka II Race 00:00
Super Formula

Round 7: Suzuka II Race

Latest news

Star rookie Oyu worried about losing Fuji momentum
SF

Star rookie Oyu worried about losing Fuji momentum

Super Formula turns Suzuka decider into double header
SF

Super Formula turns Suzuka decider into double header

Sette Camara: Super Formula on a par with IndyCar
SF

Sette Camara: Super Formula on a par with IndyCar

Calderon thought she'd be "further off" at Fuji
SF

Calderon thought she'd be "further off" at Fuji

Mugen driver manager tested positive for coronavirus
SF

Mugen driver manager tested positive for coronavirus

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.