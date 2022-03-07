Listen to this article

Tsuboi, who stays at Inging for a fourth season this year after a disastrous 2021 campaign, posted his best lap of the day of 1m35.470s during the two-hour morning session, beating reigning champion Tomoki Nojiri by 0.060s.

That benchmark was some way underneath both of the pole times set during last year's two Suzuka rounds, and more than half a second faster than the equivalent time in last December's post-season test at the Japanese Grand Prix venue.

Ideal track conditions after two days of SUPER GT testing and the Suzuka Fan Thanks Day event, plus a strong tailwind on a cool, overcast day may explain the major improvement in laptimes.

Behind Mugen driver Nojiri, Hiroki Otsu was third-quickest for his new team Dandelion Racing, a little under two tenths off the pace set by Tsuboi.

Sacha Fenestraz was fourth-fastest aboard his new-look Kondo Racing machine, followed by Yuhi Sekiguchi (Impul) and Tadasuke Makino (Dandelion), making it three cars inside the top six each for Toyota and Honda.

Just two of the 21 drivers present improved on the morning times in the afternoon session, which was paced by three-time champion Naoki Yamamoto (Nakajima Racing) on a 1m36.090s, narrowly ahead of Tsuboi and Ritomo Miyata (TOM'S).

Besides Yamamoto, who moved up one position overall to 10th, the only other improver was Miyata, who remained in 13th overall ahead of new full-time TOM'S teammate Giuliano Alesi in 14th.

Toyota FIA World Endurance Championship driver Ryo Hirakawa was a low-key 16th-fastest in the second Impul machine, ending his day with an off at the final chicane shortly before the end of the afternoon session.

Hirakawa's WEC squadmate Kamui Kobayashi (KCMG) also hit trouble as he spun exiting the hairpin in the afternoon, bringing out the day's second red flag and causing the session to be extended by 10 minutes.

Team Goh rookie Atsushi Miyake caused the first stoppage with an off-track excursion, leading to a five-minute delay to the morning session.

Suzuka testing times:

Pos. Driver Team/Engine Morning Afternoon 1 Sho Tsuboi Inging/Toyota 1'35.470 1'36.121 2 Tomoki Nojiri Mugen/Honda 1'35.530 1'36.579 3 Hiroki Otsu Dandelion/Honda 1'35.653 1'36.316 4 Sacha Fenestraz Kondo/Toyota 1'35.707 1'36.767 5 Yuhi Sekiguchi Impul/Toyota 1'35.819 1'37.832 6 Tadasuke Makino Dandelion/Honda 1'35.868 1'38.268 7 Kenta Yamashita Kondo/Toyota 1'35.878 1'36.558 8 Kamui Kobayashi KCMG/Toyota 1'35.963 1'38.458 9 Toshiki Oyu Nakajima/Honda 1'35.969 1'36.239 10 Naoki Yamamoto Nakajima/Honda 1'36.158 1'36.090 11 Nirei Fukuzumi Drago Corse/Honda 1'36.154 1'36.790 12 Nobuharu Matsushita B-Max/Honda 1'36.167 1'37.094 13 Ritomo Miyata TOM'S Toyota 1'36.219 1'36.167 14 Giuliano Alesi TOM'S Toyota 1'36.253 1'36.511 15 Kazuya Oshima Rookie/Toyota 1'36.279 1'38.094 16 Ryo Hirakawa Impul/Toyota 1'36.327 1'38.165 17 Ren Sato Goh/Honda 1'36.442 1'36.662 18 Ukyo Sasahara Mugen/Honda 1'36.664 1'37.121 19 Sena Sakaguchi Inging/Toyota 1'36.759 1'37.351 20 Yuji Kunimoto KCMG/Toyota 1'36.854 1'36.986 21 Atsushi Miyake Goh/Honda 1'37.335 1'37.677