Subscribe
Super Formula Suzuka II
Qualifying report

Suzuka Super Formula: Lawson keeps title hopes alive with pole

Liam Lawson kept his faint Super Formula title hopes alive by annexing a first pole position for Sunday's final race of the season at Suzuka.

Jamie Klein
Author Jamie Klein
Updated
Liam Lawson, TEAM MUGEN

Team Mugen driver Lawson set a best lap of 1m36.442s to take the top spot in qualifying for the first time this year, beating nearest rival Kakunoshin Ota by a little under two tenths of a second.

The three bonus points mean that Lawson closes to within 12 points of championship leader Ritomo Miyata, who failed to score by qualifying fourth, ahead of Sunday afternoon's race.

Lawson's Mugen team-mate Tomoki Nojiri qualified third, falling short of pole by a little under three tenths, but the sole bonus point he picks up means he and Miyata are now split by 4.5 points with 20 left on the table.

 

Nojiri faced the disadvantage of coming through Q1 Group A, which he topped narrowly from Dandelion driver Ota, while Lawson laid down a marker by topping Group B ahead of Miyata.

TOM'S driver Miyata made a crucial error on his hot lap in Q2, suffering a major oversteer moment exiting Spoon Curve, as he ended up almost four tenths slower than poleman Lawson.

Read Also:

Sho Tsuboi was fifth-fastest for Inging ahead of Nobuharu Matsushita, who picked up his best grid slot of the year in sixth as he aims to score B-Max Racing's first points of a miserable season.

Yuji Kunimoto likewise registered a season-best qualifying result of seventh for KCMG ahead of the two Impul cars, Yuhi Sekiguchi qualifying ahead of Ryo Hirakawa.

Completing the order in Q2 were Tadasuke Makino (Dandelion), Nirei Fukuzumi (ThreeBond) and Ren Sato in the sole Nakajima Racing car.

Kamui Kobayashi dropped out of Q1 in what could well be his final Super Formula appearance for KCMG, and will start 13th on the grid.

TGM Grand Prix substitute Riki Okusa could only manage 18th on the grid and will start one place behind team-mate Cem Bolukbasi.

Suzuka Super Formula - Q2 results (Round 9):

 
 
     
Driver Info
 
 
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h
1 New Zealand L. Lawson Team Mugen 15 3

1'36.442

   216.764
2 Japan K. Ohta Dandelion Racing 6 3

+0.171

1'36.613

 0.171 216.380
3 Japan T. Nojiri Team Mugen 1 3

+0.262

1'36.704

 0.091 216.177
4 Japan R. Miyata Vantelin Team TOM'S 37 4

+0.375

1'36.817

 0.113 215.924
5 Japan S. Tsuboi P.MU/CERUMO･INGING 38 3

+0.535

1'36.977

 0.160 215.568
6 Japan N. Matsushita B-Max Racing Team 50 3

+0.546

1'36.988

 0.011 215.544
7 Japan Y. Kunimoto Team KCMG 18 3

+0.631

1'37.073

 0.085 215.355
8 Japan Y. Sekiguchi ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL 19 4

+1.061

1'37.503

 0.430 214.405
9 Japan R. Hirakawa ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL 20 3

+1.089

1'37.531

 0.028 214.344
10 Japan T. Makino Dandelion Racing 5 3

+1.319

1'37.761

 0.230 213.839
11 Japan N. Fukuzumi ThreeBond Racing 12 3

+1.326

1'37.768

 0.007 213.824
12 Japan R. Sato TCS Nakajima Racing 65 3

+1.392

1'37.834

 0.066 213.680
View full results  

 

shares
comments
Previous article Sasahara to miss Suzuka finale due to concussion after 130R crash
Next article Suzuka Super Formula: Miyata beats Lawson to title, Ota wins finale
Jamie Klein
More from
Jamie Klein
Sasahara released from hospital after scary Suzuka Super Formula crash

Sasahara released from hospital after scary Suzuka Super Formula crash

Super Formula
Suzuka II

Sasahara released from hospital after scary Suzuka Super Formula crash Sasahara released from hospital after scary Suzuka Super Formula crash

Lawson admits he lacked consistency for Super Formula title

Lawson admits he lacked consistency for Super Formula title

Super Formula
Suzuka II

Lawson admits he lacked consistency for Super Formula title Lawson admits he lacked consistency for Super Formula title

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Portland

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

More from
Liam Lawson
Lawson laments Suzuka red flag as Super Formula title hopes fade

Lawson laments Suzuka red flag as Super Formula title hopes fade

Super Formula
Suzuka II

Lawson laments Suzuka red flag as Super Formula title hopes fade Lawson laments Suzuka red flag as Super Formula title hopes fade

Lawson: Red Bull F1 decision doesn't change Super Formula outlook

Lawson: Red Bull F1 decision doesn't change Super Formula outlook

Super Formula
Suzuka II

Lawson: Red Bull F1 decision doesn't change Super Formula outlook Lawson: Red Bull F1 decision doesn't change Super Formula outlook

How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1

How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1 How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1

Mugen
More from
Mugen
Suzuka Super Formula: Nojiri takes vital pole, Lawson P7

Suzuka Super Formula: Nojiri takes vital pole, Lawson P7

Super Formula
Suzuka II

Suzuka Super Formula: Nojiri takes vital pole, Lawson P7 Suzuka Super Formula: Nojiri takes vital pole, Lawson P7

Suzuka Super Formula: Nojiri leads Miyata in practice

Suzuka Super Formula: Nojiri leads Miyata in practice

Super Formula
Suzuka II

Suzuka Super Formula: Nojiri leads Miyata in practice Suzuka Super Formula: Nojiri leads Miyata in practice

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite

Prime
Prime
Super Formula

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite

Latest news

Hamilton: "Sweet finesse" key to F1 Mexico GP runner-up charge

Hamilton: "Sweet finesse" key to F1 Mexico GP runner-up charge

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Hamilton: "Sweet finesse" key to F1 Mexico GP runner-up charge Hamilton: "Sweet finesse" key to F1 Mexico GP runner-up charge

2023 NASCAR Cup Martinsville playoff race results

2023 NASCAR Cup Martinsville playoff race results

NAS NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II

2023 NASCAR Cup Martinsville playoff race results 2023 NASCAR Cup Martinsville playoff race results

2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Verstappen wins after Magnussen shunt

2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Verstappen wins after Magnussen shunt

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Verstappen wins after Magnussen shunt 2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Verstappen wins after Magnussen shunt

F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen breezes to record-breaking 16th win of 2023

F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen breezes to record-breaking 16th win of 2023

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen breezes to record-breaking 16th win of 2023 F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen breezes to record-breaking 16th win of 2023

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Prime
Prime
Super Formula

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

The 'skipped' Honda protege determined to make his mark

The 'skipped' Honda protege determined to make his mark

Prime
Prime
Super Formula

The 'skipped' Honda protege determined to make his mark The 'skipped' Honda protege determined to make his mark

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite

Prime
Prime
Super Formula

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan

Prime
Prime
Super Formula
Autopolis

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe