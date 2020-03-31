Top events
Super Formula / Breaking news

Mugen driver manager tested positive for coronavirus

shares
comments
Mugen driver manager tested positive for coronavirus
By:
Mar 31, 2020, 12:07 PM

The manager of one of Mugen’s two Super Formula drivers has been tested positive for coronavirus, the Japanese team announced in a statement on Tuesday.

Mugen said the said person underwent the test shortly after taking part in two days of Super Formula pre-season running at Fuji Speedway.

All team members have since stopped working at its workshop, and the outfit will now determine who all were in close contact with the infected person before taking necessary action.

Although Mugen stopped short of revealing the name of the infected person, it is understood that Red Bull junior Juri Vips’ manager Marko Asmer has contracted COVID-19.

"TEAM MUGEN (M-TEC Co., Ltd.) has confirmed that the manager of our team contract driver is infected with the new coronavirus," the statement read. 

"After the completion of the super formula joint test conducted at Fuji Speedway, it was found to be positive at a quarantine inspection laboratory overseas. 

"Based on the notification from our race team, the team members who participated in the test have stopped working. 

"Currently, we will check the health status of our race team members who have participated in the test, confirm the number of close contacts, and take necessary measures for safety under the guidance of the health center in charge.

"We sincerely apologize to the concerned parties for their great concern.

"We will report the facts and respond promptly as new information becomes available."

Despite the rapid spread of coronavirus in recent months, Super Formula went ahead with its second pre-season test at Fuji on March 24-25, although fans were not allowed to enter the paddock.

A SUPER GT test was scheduled days later at the same venue, but it was called off at the last-minute after the government tightened up restrictions to combat the pandemic in Japan.

Both Super Formula and SUPER GT have postponed the opening rounds of their championships, with the former series announcing earlier on Tuesday that its third round at Autopolis will not take place as per schedule on May 15-17.

The new season is now due to start at Sugo on June 19-21.

Series Super Formula
Author Rachit Thukral

Super Formula Next session

Autopolis

Autopolis

16 May - 17 May

