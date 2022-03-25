Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Fenestraz test pace a "big motivation" for Kondo Racing
Super Formula / Fuji March testing News

One-lap pace has become "weakness" for Oyu

Nakajima Racing Super Formula driver Toshiki Oyu admits that one-lap pace has become a "weakness" following a disappointing showing in this week's Fuji pre-season test.

Jamie Klein
By:
, News Editor
Co-author:
Kenichiro Ebii
One-lap pace has become "weakness" for Oyu
Listen to this article

After topping an opening day curtailed by rain and snow on Tuesday, Oyu struggled to make an impact on the leaderboard when conditions improved on Wednesday, ending up with the 18th-fastest time.

Read Also:

He was also forced to sit out the final part of the afternoon session, when the fastest times were set, owing to a mechanical issue that forced him to stop out on-track, albeit not causing a red flag.

Despite that, he still finished one place ahead of Nakajima teammate Naoki Yamamoto in the final order.

While satisfied to have improved his long run pace since the preceding test at Suzuka, Oyu admitted that his qualifying speed appears to have deserted him just weeks before next month's Fuji season opener.

"Regarding the long run, which was a weak point before, I was able to test that and there was no problem," Oyu told Motorsport.com's Japanese edition. "But as the results show, I think one-lap speed is our weakness.

"The feeling honestly was not good. It didn’t feel as if I was using new tyres. But there was a good thing in the sense that this is a weakness we didn’t experience before, so it was at least positive to make this kind of new discovery.

"I think we can expect to have good race pace. There isn’t much [running time] before the opening round, but I want to work on my one-lap speed."

Read Also:

Oyu topped the Fuji pre-season test last year with a best time of 1m21.371s, meaning his time on Wednesday was some six tenths slower. 

He also went on to qualify second on the grid for the Fuji season opener behind eventual champion Tomoki Nojiri.

Asked why he felt the situation had changed from 12 months ago, Oyu replied: "Since the [rear] tyres changed, it could be that some things are not gelling well, like the feeling in cold conditions. But I think there’s no issue if it gets hotter."

 

Oyu also admitted that the Suzuka test earlier in the month had been a struggle, explaining that he was suffering from understeer.

"It could be the case [that we didn’t find the right set-up], but I think our weak points from before, mainly understeer, were more noticeable," said Oyu, who was ninth-fastest on the opening day at Suzuka before improving to second behind pacesetter Sho Tsuboi on the second day.

shares
comments

Related video

Fenestraz test pace a "big motivation" for Kondo Racing
Previous article

Fenestraz test pace a "big motivation" for Kondo Racing
Load comments
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Fenestraz test pace a "big motivation" for Kondo Racing Fuji March testing
Super Formula

Fenestraz test pace a "big motivation" for Kondo Racing

IDM champion Mikhalchik gets BMW World Superbike call-up
World Superbike

IDM champion Mikhalchik gets BMW World Superbike call-up

How SUPER GT helped heal Kovalainen’s F1 "scars" Prime
Super GT

How SUPER GT helped heal Kovalainen’s F1 "scars"

More from
Toshiki Oyu
Nakajima Racing reveals refreshed Super Formula livery
Super Formula

Nakajima Racing reveals refreshed Super Formula livery

Gallery: Super Formula, SUPER GT cars on the streets of Tokyo
Super Formula

Gallery: Super Formula, SUPER GT cars on the streets of Tokyo

The 'skipped' Honda protege determined to make his mark Prime
Super Formula

The 'skipped' Honda protege determined to make his mark

Nakajima Racing More from
Nakajima Racing
Matsushita joins Honda for 2022 SUPER GT season
Video Inside
Super GT

Matsushita joins Honda for 2022 SUPER GT season

Yamamoto surprised by difference with Oyu's car after swap Suzuka December testing
Video Inside
Super Formula

Yamamoto surprised by difference with Oyu's car after swap

Oyu completes clean sweep in Suzuka Super Formula test Suzuka December testing
Video Inside
Super Formula

Oyu completes clean sweep in Suzuka Super Formula test

Latest news

One-lap pace has become "weakness" for Oyu
Super Formula Super Formula

One-lap pace has become "weakness" for Oyu

Fenestraz test pace a "big motivation" for Kondo Racing
Super Formula Super Formula

Fenestraz test pace a "big motivation" for Kondo Racing

Fenestraz fastest on final day of Super Formula testing
Super Formula Super Formula

Fenestraz fastest on final day of Super Formula testing

Snow cuts short opening day of Fuji Super Formula test
Super Formula Super Formula

Snow cuts short opening day of Fuji Super Formula test

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.