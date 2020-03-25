Top events
Previous
Super Formula / Fuji March Testing

Gallery: Super Formula presses on with Fuji test

Gallery: Super Formula presses on with Fuji test
Mar 25, 2020

With the rest of the motorsport world on hold amid the global coronavirus pandemic, Super Formula provided fans with some rare on-track action this week at Fuji Speedway as pre-season testing began.

Even though Japan's premier single-seater series has not been totally spared the COVID-19-induced disruption seen in other championships across the world, Super Formula opted to hold what was originally supposed to be its second pre-season test on schedule on Tuesday and Wednesday under clear skies.

Despite previous indications to the contrary, fans were permitted to watch the action, but were denied access to the paddock, while extra precautions were taken to minimise any health risks for the drivers, teams and other personnel present.

Impul driver Ryo Hirakawa set the fastest lap across the two-day test, his time of 1m20.677s in his #20 Toyota-powered SF19 putting him ahead of a bunch of Honda runners.

A second two-day test at Suzuka, which had been postponed from its original date in early March, is due to take place next week on April 3-4.

Currently, the season is due to commence at Autopolis in mid-May, but there are growing doubts in the paddock as to whether the race will be able to go ahead on schedule.

Juri Vips, TEAM MUGEN

Juri Vips, TEAM MUGEN
1/35

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Sergio Sette Camara, Buzz Racing with B-MAX

Sergio Sette Camara, Buzz Racing with B-MAX
2/35

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Nirei Fukuzumi（DOCOMO TEAM DANDELION RACING）

Nirei Fukuzumi（DOCOMO TEAM DANDELION RACING）
3/35

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Tomoki Nojiri, TEAM MUGEN

Tomoki Nojiri, TEAM MUGEN
4/35

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Sho Tsuboi, P.MU／CERUMO・INGING

Sho Tsuboi, P.MU／CERUMO・INGING
5/35

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Tatiana Calderon,　ThreeBond DRAGO CORSE

Tatiana Calderon,　ThreeBond DRAGO CORSE
6/35

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Tatiana Calderon, ThreeBond DRAGO CORSE

Tatiana Calderon, ThreeBond DRAGO CORSE
7/35

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Sergio Sette Camara, Buzz Racing with B-MAX

Sergio Sette Camara, Buzz Racing with B-MAX
8/35

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Tatiana Calderon, ThreeBond DRAGO CORSE

Tatiana Calderon, ThreeBond DRAGO CORSE
9/35

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Tadasuke Makino, TCS NAKAJIMA RACING

Tadasuke Makino, TCS NAKAJIMA RACING
10/35

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Yokohama Tyre

Yokohama Tyre
11/35

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Yuji Kunimoto, carrozzeria Team KCMG

Yuji Kunimoto, carrozzeria Team KCMG
12/35

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Kazuya Oshima, Rookie Racing

Kazuya Oshima, Rookie Racing
13/35

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Kazuki Nakajima, VANTELIN TEAM TOM’S

Kazuki Nakajima, VANTELIN TEAM TOM’S
14/35

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Nirei Fukuzumi, DOCOMO TEAM DANDELION RACING

Nirei Fukuzumi, DOCOMO TEAM DANDELION RACING
15/35

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Sacha Fenestraz, KONDO RACING

Sacha Fenestraz, KONDO RACING
16/35

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Sergio Sette Camara, Buzz Racing with B-MAX

Sergio Sette Camara, Buzz Racing with B-MAX
17/35

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Ryo Hirakawa, ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL

Ryo Hirakawa, ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL
18/35

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Ryo Hirakawa, ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL

Ryo Hirakawa, ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL
19/35

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Tatiana Calderon, ThreeBond DRAGO CORSE

Tatiana Calderon, ThreeBond DRAGO CORSE
20/35

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Ryo Hirakawa, ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL

Ryo Hirakawa, ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL
21/35

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Sacha Fenestraz, KONDO RACING

Sacha Fenestraz, KONDO RACING
22/35

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Ryo Hirakawa, ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL

Ryo Hirakawa, ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL
23/35

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Kenta Yamashita, KONDO RACING

Kenta Yamashita, KONDO RACING
24/35

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Naoki Yamamoto, DOCOMO TEAM DANDELION RACING

Naoki Yamamoto, DOCOMO TEAM DANDELION RACING
25/35

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Nick Cassidy, VANTELIN TEAM TOM’S

Nick Cassidy, VANTELIN TEAM TOM’S
26/35

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Juri Vips, TEAM MUGEN

Juri Vips, TEAM MUGEN
27/35

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Ryo Hirakawa, ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL

Ryo Hirakawa, ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL
28/35

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Hiroaki Ishiura, P.MU／CERUMO・INGING

Hiroaki Ishiura, P.MU／CERUMO・INGING
29/35

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Toshiki Oyu, TCS NAKAJIMA RACING

Toshiki Oyu, TCS NAKAJIMA RACING
30/35

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Toshiki Oyu, TCS NAKAJIMA RACING

Toshiki Oyu, TCS NAKAJIMA RACING
31/35

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Yuhi Sekiguchi, ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL

Yuhi Sekiguchi, ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL
32/35

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Nirei Fukuzumi, Dandelion

Nirei Fukuzumi, Dandelion
33/35

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Toshiki Oyu, TCS NAKAJIMA RACING

Toshiki Oyu, TCS NAKAJIMA RACING
34/35

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Charles Milesi, B-MAX Racing with motopark

Charles Milesi, B-MAX Racing with motopark
35/35

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

