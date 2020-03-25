Gallery: Super Formula presses on with Fuji test

Even though Japan's premier single-seater series has not been totally spared the COVID-19-induced disruption seen in other championships across the world, Super Formula opted to hold what was originally supposed to be its second pre-season test on schedule on Tuesday and Wednesday under clear skies.

Despite previous indications to the contrary, fans were permitted to watch the action, but were denied access to the paddock, while extra precautions were taken to minimise any health risks for the drivers, teams and other personnel present.

Impul driver Ryo Hirakawa set the fastest lap across the two-day test, his time of 1m20.677s in his #20 Toyota-powered SF19 putting him ahead of a bunch of Honda runners.

A second two-day test at Suzuka, which had been postponed from its original date in early March, is due to take place next week on April 3-4.

Currently, the season is due to commence at Autopolis in mid-May, but there are growing doubts in the paddock as to whether the race will be able to go ahead on schedule.

Slider List Juri Vips, TEAM MUGEN 1 / 35 Photo by: Masahide Kamio Sergio Sette Camara, Buzz Racing with B-MAX 2 / 35 Photo by: Masahide Kamio Nirei Fukuzumi（DOCOMO TEAM DANDELION RACING） 3 / 35 Photo by: Masahide Kamio Tomoki Nojiri, TEAM MUGEN 4 / 35 Photo by: Masahide Kamio Sho Tsuboi, P.MU／CERUMO・INGING 5 / 35 Photo by: Masahide Kamio Tatiana Calderon, ThreeBond DRAGO CORSE 6 / 35 Photo by: Masahide Kamio Tatiana Calderon, ThreeBond DRAGO CORSE 7 / 35 Photo by: Masahide Kamio Sergio Sette Camara, Buzz Racing with B-MAX 8 / 35 Photo by: Masahide Kamio Tatiana Calderon, ThreeBond DRAGO CORSE 9 / 35 Photo by: Masahide Kamio Tadasuke Makino, TCS NAKAJIMA RACING 10 / 35 Photo by: Masahide Kamio Yokohama Tyre 11 / 35 Photo by: Masahide Kamio Yuji Kunimoto, carrozzeria Team KCMG 12 / 35 Photo by: Masahide Kamio Kazuya Oshima, Rookie Racing 13 / 35 Photo by: Masahide Kamio Kazuki Nakajima, VANTELIN TEAM TOM’S 14 / 35 Photo by: Masahide Kamio Nirei Fukuzumi, DOCOMO TEAM DANDELION RACING 15 / 35 Photo by: Masahide Kamio Sacha Fenestraz, KONDO RACING 16 / 35 Photo by: Masahide Kamio Sergio Sette Camara, Buzz Racing with B-MAX 17 / 35 Photo by: Masahide Kamio Ryo Hirakawa, ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL 18 / 35 Photo by: Masahide Kamio Ryo Hirakawa, ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL 19 / 35 Photo by: Masahide Kamio Tatiana Calderon, ThreeBond DRAGO CORSE 20 / 35 Photo by: Masahide Kamio Ryo Hirakawa, ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL 21 / 35 Photo by: Masahide Kamio Sacha Fenestraz, KONDO RACING 22 / 35 Photo by: Masahide Kamio Ryo Hirakawa, ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL 23 / 35 Photo by: Masahide Kamio Kenta Yamashita, KONDO RACING 24 / 35 Photo by: Masahide Kamio Naoki Yamamoto, DOCOMO TEAM DANDELION RACING 25 / 35 Photo by: Masahide Kamio Nick Cassidy, VANTELIN TEAM TOM’S 26 / 35 Photo by: Masahide Kamio Juri Vips, TEAM MUGEN 27 / 35 Photo by: Masahide Kamio Ryo Hirakawa, ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL 28 / 35 Photo by: Masahide Kamio Hiroaki Ishiura, P.MU／CERUMO・INGING 29 / 35 Photo by: Masahide Kamio Toshiki Oyu, TCS NAKAJIMA RACING 30 / 35 Photo by: Masahide Kamio Toshiki Oyu, TCS NAKAJIMA RACING 31 / 35 Photo by: Masahide Kamio Yuhi Sekiguchi, ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL 32 / 35 Photo by: Masahide Kamio Nirei Fukuzumi, Dandelion 33 / 35 Photo by: Masahide Kamio Toshiki Oyu, TCS NAKAJIMA RACING 34 / 35 Photo by: Masahide Kamio Charles Milesi, B-MAX Racing with motopark 35 / 35 Photo by: Masahide Kamio

