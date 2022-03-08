Gallery: Every 2022 Super Formula car livery

Listen to this article

Several teams have opted for total revamps of the previous colour schemes, while others have made subtle changes to their existing designs.

Perhaps the most radical change is the Hong Kong-based KCMG team, which has ditched its familiar blue-and-white livery for a two-tone green-and-yellow design.

Mugen has gone for split liveries, with Ukyo Sasahara's car sporting a striking blue-and-black colour scheme and reigning champion Tomoki Nojiri returning to a more traditional team livery after running a special all-red paint scheme in 2021 as tribute to Japan's healthcare workers.

Kondo has swapped white-and-red for blue this year after securing increased backing from its SUPER GT sponsor Realize Corporation, while Rookie Racing is also sporting a new look thanks to new sponsorship from long-time Dandelion Racing partner docomo.

Other teams like Nakajima Racing, Inging and TOM'S have simply opted to tweak their existing liveries.

Red Bull's familiar colours are also in evidence again this year, with the energy drink giant now backing Ren Sato at the newly-independent Team Goh outfit.