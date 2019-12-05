Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super Formula / Suzuka December rookie testing / Testing report

Fukuzumi breaks Suzuka lap record on second test day

shares
comments
Fukuzumi breaks Suzuka lap record on second test day
By:
Dec 5, 2019, 8:22 AM

Nirei Fukuzumi unofficially broke the lap record for a Super Formula car at Suzuka to top the final day of post-season rookie testing on Thursday.

Two-time Super Formula champion Naoki Yamamoto was the first driver to lower Kazuki Nakajima’s record-setting time of 1m35.907s from 2017, going nearly seven tenths quicker at the 50-minute mark.

Yamamoto’s Dandelion teammate Fukuzumi went even quicker 15 minutes later, lapping the Japanese Grand Prix circuit in 1m35.190s to move atop the leaderboard.

With the afternoon session affected by light rain, no driver could breach the 1m36s barrier and Fukuzumi’s morning benchmark remained unbeaten.

Yamamoto’s previous time was also good enough to secure second, with Day 1 pacesetter and Red Bull junior Juri Vips finishing third for Mugen with the laptime he set in the morning.

Toshiki Oyu, who was sharing one of the two Nakajima cars with Hiroki Otsu, was fourth-quickest, while Tomoki Nojiri (Mugen) ended up fifth despite causing a red flag in the afternoon.

Formula 2 race winner Nobuharu Matsushita (Drago Corse) was sixth and the last of the drivers to eclipse Nakajima’s lap record.

Kondo Racing again ended up as the top Toyota team amid Honda domination, with Kenta Yamashita setting the seventh-quickest lap - a 1m35.966s.

Lucas Auer was eighth in the lead B-Max with Motopark entry, ahead of Nakajima’s Tadasuke Makino, who topped the afternoon session.

Hiroaki Ishiura was only the second Toyota runner to break inside the top 10, finishing more than a second down on Fukuzumi in 10th.

The second and final day of rookie testing featured several red flags, including a 35-minute stoppage in the morning to fix the timing system.

Morning results:

Pos No. Driver Team  Time Gap
1 5 Nirei Fukuzumi Dandelion 1’35.190  
2 1 Naoki Yamamoto Dandelion 1’35.260 0.070
3 15 Jüri Vips Mugen 1’35.342 0.082
4 064 Toshiki Oyu Nakajima 1’35.441 0.099
5 16 Tomoki Nojiri Mugen 1’35.478 0.037
6 012 Nobuharu Matsushita Drago Corse 1’35.871 0.393
7 3 Kenta Yamashita Kondo Racing 1’35.966 0.095
8 50 Lucas Auer B-Max with Motopark 1’36.062 0.096
9 38 Hiroaki Ishiura Inging 1’36.516 0.454
10 018 Yuji Kunimoto Team KCMG 1’36.552 0.036
11 19 Yuhi Sekiguchi Impul 1’36.578 0.026
12 51 Charles Milesi B-Max with Motopark 1’36.755 0.177
13 39 Sho Tsuboi Inging 1’36.874 0.119
14 20 Ryo Hirakawa Impul 1’36.906 0.032
15 37 Nick Cassidy TOM'S 1’37.209 0.303
16 65 Tadasuke Makino Nakajima Racing 1’37.229 0.020
17 4 Sacha Fenestraz Kondo 1’37.295 0.066
18 36 Ritomo Miyata TOM'S 1’37.560 0.265
19 8 Yoshiaki Katayama LeMans 1’39.180 1.620

Afternoon results:

Pos No. Driver Team Time
1 65 Tadasuke Makino Nakajima 1'36.482
2 36 Ritomo Miyata TOM'S 1'36.647
3 5 Nirei Fukuzumi Dandelion 1'36.903
4 1 Naoki Yamamoto Dandelion 1'36.905
5 15 Juri Vips Mugen 1'37.130
6 19 Yuhi Sekiguchi Impul 1'37.247
7 4 Sacha Fenestraz Kondo 1'37.843
8 18 Kamui Kobayashi KCMG 1'37.849
9 16 Tomoki Nojiri Mugen 1'37.926
10 64 Hiroki Otsu Nakajima 1'38.141
11 20 Ryo Hirakawa Impul 1'38.211
12 3 Kenta Yamashita Kondo 1'39.274
13 37 Nick Cassidy TOM'S 1'39.434
14 38 Hiroaki Ishiura Inging 1'39.488
15 39 Sho Tsuboi Inging 1'39.512
16 17 Koudai Tsukakoshi REAL RACING 1'39.895
17 8 Yoshiaki Katayama Team LeMans 1'40.673
18 12 Charles Milesi Drago Corse 1'52.223

 

Next article
Vips tops opening day of Suzuka Super Formula test

Previous article

Vips tops opening day of Suzuka Super Formula test
Load comments

About this article

Series Super Formula
Event Suzuka December rookie testing
Drivers Nirei Fukuzumi
Teams Dandelion Racing
Author Rachit Thukral

Super Formula Next session

Suzuka II

Suzuka II

26 Oct - 27 Oct

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 teams no longer allowed to hide cars in testing

1h
2
Formula 1

Physical chequered flag will end F1 races again in 2020

1h
3
Formula 1

Russell tops F1 test for Mercedes, Leclerc crashes

4
Formula 1

Ferrari lost 2019 battle in 2018, says Binotto

5
Formula 1

F1 2020 driver and team lineups

Latest videos

Nick Cassidy - Super Formula champion 11:45
Super Formula

Nick Cassidy - Super Formula champion

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: Cassidy champion 00:46
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: Cassidy champion

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race highlights 01:48
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race highlights

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race start 00:40
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race start

Round 7: Suzuka II Race 00:00
Super Formula

Round 7: Suzuka II Race

Latest news

Fukuzumi breaks Suzuka lap record on second test day
SF

Fukuzumi breaks Suzuka lap record on second test day

Vips tops opening day of Suzuka Super Formula test
SF

Vips tops opening day of Suzuka Super Formula test

Matsushita joins Super Formula test line-up
SF

Matsushita joins Super Formula test line-up

The Top 10 Super GT/Super Formula drivers of 2019
SGT

The Top 10 Super GT/Super Formula drivers of 2019

Nakajima's worst-ever season "partly down to luck"
SF

Nakajima's worst-ever season "partly down to luck"

Schedule

WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.