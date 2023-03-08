Super Formula set to hold in-season test at Fuji

Listen to this article

The Japanese single-seater championship has held two pre-season tests in March in recent years, giving drivers four days of running ahead of the season.

But this year, Super Formula promoter JRP scrapped the second of those tests at Fuji, leaving just two days of official running at Suzuka for teams and drivers to acquaint themselves with the new SF23 car, on top of some extra 'shakedown' sessions held at the Fan Thanks Day event.

The decision given for the move was a desire to make the Japanese motorsport calendar in March less congested: SUPER GT has two pre-season tests planned this month, the first of which takes place at Okayama this weekend, while Super Taikyu will also hold its first race at Suzuka on March 18-19.

However, the possibility of Super Formula holding an in-season test was left open, and these plans are now known to be moving forward.

Motorsport.com has learned that the two-day test is slated for June 23-24, the week after the fifth round of the series at Sugo.

It will give teams and drivers valuable track time at Fuji ahead of the sixth round of the championship at the Shizuoka Prefecture venue on July 14-16.

Testing in Super Formula is prohibited outside of official sessions, although some teams have been known to run Formula 3 machinery in the past to allow drivers to familiarise themselves with tracks they have never visited before.

The new season is set to kick off with a double-header at Fuji on April 7-9.