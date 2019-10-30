Top events
Previous
Super Formula / Breaking news

Michigami's Drago Corse squad returns to Super Formula grid

Michigami's Drago Corse squad returns to Super Formula grid
By:
Oct 30, 2019, 5:08 AM

The Drago Corse team will rejoin the Super Formula grid in 2020 in conjunction with ThreeBond Racing, it has been announced.

Led by ex-Le Mans 24 Hours and SUPER GT driver Ryo Michigami, Drago Corse first entered Super Formula during the final part of the 2014 season, before completing two full campaigns between 2015-16.

The team was dissolved after Michigami secured a drive in the World Touring Car Championship (WTCC) in 2017, but will return to competition next season after signing a deal with ThreeBond.

The news follows ThreeBond’s decision to quit the All-Japan Formula 3 series, which will be rebranded as Super Formula Lights in 2020.

Drago Corse will manage the operational side of the team, while ThreeBond will handle the commercial side of the operation.

“An announcement was recently made on suspension of participation in the Japanese Formula 3 Championship by the ThreeBond Co., Ltd. team, with which we had been active since 2017,” read a statement.

“As a result, we have formed a new partnership with ThreeBond Co., Ltd. and will participate in the Super Formula Championship in 2020. “

Drago Corse is yet to confirm which engine will power its SF19 car, but did reveal that negotiations are underway with Honda to secure a supply before the start of the new season.

Michigami’s association with Honda dates back to his first full SUPER GT campaign in 1998, and his Drago Corse team fields a Honda NSX GT3 in the series’ GT300 class - with Michigami as one of the drivers.

No decision about the driver line-up has been made yet, but the team is likely to run as a single-car, single-driver team.

Drago Corse fielded Takuya Izawa during its first few races in Super Formula, before hiring Takashi Kogure for the following two seasons.

ThreeBond Drago Corse, as the squad will be called, plans to take part in the rookie test at Suzuka in December ahead of its return to the championship in 2020.

Drago Corse's entry will bump up the grid to 21 cars, provided there are no changes elsewhere in the field.

Cause of Palou's nightmare Suzuka race revealed
Series Super Formula
Teams Drago Corse
Author Rachit Thukral

