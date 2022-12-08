Listen to this article

Turkish racer Bolukbasi was a last-minute addition to the line-up for the two-day rookie test on Wednesday and Thursday, having signed up to sample a Honda-powered car run by the Servus Japan organisation that operated Team Goh this season.

He was 17th-fastest and fourth of the rookies on the opening day on Wednesday, despite suffering a mechanical issue in the morning session, before concluding the test 19th in the combined order on Thursday.

Bolukbasi spent most of the 2022 campaign in Formula 2 with the Charouz Racing System team, but parted ways with the Czech squad with four rounds still remaining.

Now the former esports star and his entourage are in the process of deciding whether to seek another chance in F2 or take the plunge in Super Formula with Servus.

“I would like to race in F2 again, I am considering some good teams to race with, but I really like the atmosphere here, I really like the professionalism,” Bolukbasi told Motorsport.com.

“I think Japan is a very good option. I’m still looking at the choices, depending on which teams are available, but I’m really enjoying my experience here, and of course I would be very happy to race here next year as well.”

Bolukbasi explained that an agreement with Servus to join the Suzuka test was only reached last week, with the 24-year-old Istanbul native only arriving in Japan last Friday.

“I was very lucky because I really wanted to test the car, to see how good the opportunity is, the atmosphere of the championship, because I don’t want to just jump in a car that is very difficult to drive,” Bolukbasi said.

“Any testing you can do is very positive, especially for someone like me who is lacking in experience, any kilometres I can get is a big advantage.

“I also love working with the team. They are very friendly people, they’ve been helping me a lot, not just in the car, but also out of the car, to familiarise myself with the country.”

Bolukbasi says that if he does end up racing in Super Formula, he hopes to use the Japanese championship as a springboard to F1 or another top global series.

“My ultimate target is F1 and I think Super Formula is a good step up, not only because of the car, but also in terms of the atmosphere and what they expect from you,” he said.

“It’s a great place to be, and we’ve seen drivers jump from Super Formula to F1, so it’s definitely possible. It’s such a high-level championship, that if you can be one of the top drivers here, you can be one of the top drivers anywhere in the world.”