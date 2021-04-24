Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Suzuka Super Formula: Fukuzumi scores maiden pole
Super Formula / Suzuka / News

Alesi unfazed by double duty on Super Formula debut

By:
, News Editor

Giuliano Alesi insists he is unfazed by the prospect of double duties this weekend at Suzuka as he makes his Super Formula debut alongside his regular Super Formula Lights commitments.

Alesi unfazed by double duty on Super Formula debut

The Frenchman has been called up by TOM'S to replace the absent Kazuki Nakajima for the second round of the season, but will also participate in the weekend's three SF Lights races following his debut in the category earlier this month at Fuji Speedway.

Ex-Formula 2 racer Alesi qualified eighth for his first Super Formula race, progressing all the way to Q3 with the second-fastest time in his Q1 group and breaching the top five in Q2.

Drivers competing in both Super Formula and SF Lights on the same weekend is rare, although Alesi's TOM'S teammate Ritomo Miyata did so twice last year while filling in for Nakajima.

SF Lights frontrunner Teppei Natori on the other hand had to withdraw from last year's Motegi Super Formula opener after suffering from dehydration on a particularly hot weekend.

The 21-year-old, who will be the youngest driver on the Super Formula grid on Sunday, admits the performance step between the two cars makes adapting difficult but insists he has no worries about his physical abilities.

"It’s my first time to race two different categories on the same weekend," said Alesi. "It’s a totally new experience. But my physical condition is ok.

"I’m quite used to the SF Lights car already, and I’m gradually getting used to Super Formula. But because I did two seasons in F2… the Super Formula car is faster, but because it’s not so far from F2, it’s ok.

"I knew this weekend would be a tough weekend physically, racing in two categories. Preparation was the most important thing. I had that idea clearly in my head. If you have physical limitations when you are inside the car, you can’t produce the laptimes.

"So, my first thought [when I was asked to replace Nakajima] was that physical preparation and switching mentally will be the most important. But now I feel ready."

Read Also:

The Suzuka race is likely to mark one of Alesi's several Super Formula appearances this year, as Nakajima has to priorities his Toyota FIA World Endurance Championship commitments.

Asked by Motorsport.com about the temptation to see these races as an 'audition' for a future drive in Super Formula, Alesi replied: "If you don’t perform, you don’t stay for long. I have the obligation to perform, and I know that if I were to think too much about my future, it would probably be my last race!

"It’s a category I’ve never done before, so I have so much to learn. The focus is just on doing the best I can in Super Formula and SF Lights. Both of them are extremely important to me and the team."

Alesi's situation is a contrast to that of SF Lights teammate Kazuko Kotaka, who is replacing Kamui Kobayashi in Super Formula at the KCMG team but is focussing solely on that drive.

"When I look at Kotaka, he’s already done two seasons in SF Lights, he has a lot of experience," said Alesi. "I just arrived [in Japan] in February, so the more I can drive, the better.

"If the team tells me to do something, I trust it’s the best option. I don't ask too many questions. Anything they tell me to do, I’ll do with a smile and enthusiasm because I love driving so much!"

Motorsport.tv will continue to broadcast every race of the Super Formula season live in 2021 for free. Available worldwide except Japan. Click here for further information.

Giuliano Alesi, Kuo VANTELIN TEAM TOM’S

Giuliano Alesi, Kuo VANTELIN TEAM TOM’S

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

shares
comments
Suzuka Super Formula: Fukuzumi scores maiden pole

Previous article

Suzuka Super Formula: Fukuzumi scores maiden pole
Load comments

About this article

Series Super Formula
Event Suzuka
Drivers Giuliano Alesi
Teams TOM'S
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
Formula 1

How a million pound crash highlighted F1’s money squeeze

1h
2
Formula 1

What Verstappen's scenic tour revealed about Red Bull's secrets

1d
3
Formula 1

Honda reveals development secrets of 2021 F1 engine

20h
4
Formula 1

Red Bull Powertrains hires Mercedes man as technical director

15h
5
Formula E

Valencia E-Prix: Vandoorne pips da Costa to pole by 0.28s

9min
Latest news
Alesi unfazed by double duty on Super Formula debut
SF

Alesi unfazed by double duty on Super Formula debut

1h
Suzuka Super Formula: Fukuzumi scores maiden pole
SF

Suzuka Super Formula: Fukuzumi scores maiden pole

2h
Fenestraz facing prolonged wait to return to Japan
SGT

Fenestraz facing prolonged wait to return to Japan

Apr 19, 2021
Alesi named as Nakajima's replacement for Suzuka
SF

Alesi named as Nakajima's replacement for Suzuka

Apr 12, 2021
Matsushita secures belated Super Formula return
SF

Matsushita secures belated Super Formula return

Apr 12, 2021
Latest videos
Live: Round 2 - Suzuka 02:00:00
Super Formula
17h

Live: Round 2 - Suzuka

Super Formula: Round 1 - Fuji Highlights 01:54
Super Formula
Apr 4, 2021

Super Formula: Round 1 - Fuji Highlights

Live: Round 1 - Fuji 02:00:00
Super Formula
Apr 1, 2021

Live: Round 1 - Fuji

2021 Super Formula Teaser 00:37
Super Formula
Mar 30, 2021

2021 Super Formula Teaser

Super Formula: Fuji - Highlights 02:35
Super Formula
Dec 20, 2020

Super Formula: Fuji - Highlights

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Suzuka Super Formula: Fukuzumi scores maiden pole Suzuka
Super Formula / Qualifying report

Suzuka Super Formula: Fukuzumi scores maiden pole

How Toyota's Sekiguchi rediscovered his motivation
Super GT / Interview

How Toyota's Sekiguchi rediscovered his motivation

How an Indy 500 'nearly man' found a home in Japan Prime
Super GT / Interview

How an Indy 500 'nearly man' found a home in Japan

More from
Giuliano Alesi
Alesi named as Nakajima's replacement for Suzuka
Super Formula / Breaking news

Alesi named as Nakajima's replacement for Suzuka

Alesi grateful for "special" TOM'S Super Formula chance
Super Formula / Breaking news

Alesi grateful for "special" TOM'S Super Formula chance

Sasahara fastest at Suzuka as Alesi makes test debut Suzuka March testing
Super Formula / Testing report

Sasahara fastest at Suzuka as Alesi makes test debut

More from
TOM'S
Fenestraz facing prolonged wait to return to Japan
Super GT / Breaking news

Fenestraz facing prolonged wait to return to Japan

Opinion: Why Honda will be green with substitution envy Okayama
Super GT / Opinion

Opinion: Why Honda will be green with substitution envy

"Frustrated" Tsuboi reflects on race-deciding error Okayama
Super GT / Breaking news

"Frustrated" Tsuboi reflects on race-deciding error

Trending Today

How a million pound crash highlighted F1’s money squeeze
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How a million pound crash highlighted F1’s money squeeze

What Verstappen's scenic tour revealed about Red Bull's secrets
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

What Verstappen's scenic tour revealed about Red Bull's secrets

Honda reveals development secrets of 2021 F1 engine
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Honda reveals development secrets of 2021 F1 engine

Red Bull Powertrains hires Mercedes man as technical director
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Red Bull Powertrains hires Mercedes man as technical director

Valencia E-Prix: Vandoorne pips da Costa to pole by 0.28s
Formula E Formula E / Qualifying report

Valencia E-Prix: Vandoorne pips da Costa to pole by 0.28s

Two more competitors killed at Targa Tasmania
Other rally Other rally / Breaking news

Two more competitors killed at Targa Tasmania

Alpine LMP1 gets hefty weight increase for Spa opener
WEC WEC / News

Alpine LMP1 gets hefty weight increase for Spa opener

Marquez doesn’t know when he’ll be fully fit on MotoGP bike
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP / News

Marquez doesn’t know when he’ll be fully fit on MotoGP bike

Latest news

Alesi unfazed by double duty on Super Formula debut
SF Super Formula / News

Alesi unfazed by double duty on Super Formula debut

Suzuka Super Formula: Fukuzumi scores maiden pole
SF Super Formula / Qualifying report

Suzuka Super Formula: Fukuzumi scores maiden pole

Fenestraz facing prolonged wait to return to Japan
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Fenestraz facing prolonged wait to return to Japan

Alesi named as Nakajima's replacement for Suzuka
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Alesi named as Nakajima's replacement for Suzuka

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.