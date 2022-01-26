Super Formula set to expand to 10 races in 2022

Listen to this article

Japan’s premier single-seater series already released a seven-round schedule for the upcoming season last August, but revealed towards the end of the year that some races would be turned into double-header events.

Now it has emerged that Super Formula has settled on three double-headers alongside four standalone events for the 2022 season for a total of 10 races - making it the largest calendar since 2008, which featured 11 races across eight events.

The three rounds which will become double headers are the Fuji opener, the penultimate event at Motegi in August and the season finale at Suzuka. Autopolis, Sugo, the April Suzuka round and the July Fuji fixture will feature a single race each.

It’s expected that the ‘short format’ used since 2020, featuring shorter race distances and no refuelling, albeit with a mandatory tyre stop, will be retained.

Each race will still have an individual qualifying session on the morning of the race, mirroring the format used for the Suzuka double-header (Rounds 5 and 6) in 2020, while an additional practice session will be scheduled for Friday.

It’s understood the qualifying format itself may also be shortened following criticism from some quarters last year that the current system takes up too much time, with qualifying lasting longer than the races themselves in some cases.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that drivers would be permitted to use two engines per season, instead of just one as previously, to compensate for the extra mileage.

It was also decided to scrap the unloved dropped scores system which had been in place for the 2020 and ‘21 seasons as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Toyota FIA World Endurance Championship drivers Kamui Kobayashi and Ryo Hirakawa still run the risk of missing two races that follow soon after WEC events despite the Japanese government recently reducing the mandatory quarantine period for all incoming arrivals from 14 to 10 days.

Under current rules, they would be able to race at Autopolis in May after the Spa WEC event, but would miss the following rounds at Sugo and July, which follow a week after Le Mans and Monza respectively.

Anticipated 2022 Super Formula calendar:

Round Date Venue Round 1-2 April 9-10 Fuji Speedway Round 3 April 23-24 Suzuka Circuit Round 4 May 21-22 Autopolis Round 5 June 18-19 Sportsland Sugo Round 6 July 16-17 Fuji Speedway Round 7-8 August 20-21 Twin Ring Motegi Round 9-10 October 29-30 Suzuka Circuit