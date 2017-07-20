Full F1 2017 classic car list revealed

The line-up of classic cars for the F1 2017 game has been completed, with three more McLarens becoming the final additions to the list of 12.

Classic cars return to the official F1 game series for the first time since 2013 this year, with machinery from McLaren, Ferrari, Williams, Renault and Red Bull represented, spanning from 1988-2010.

While the dominant MP4/4 from 1988, available with pre-ordered or 'day one' copies of the game as part of a special edition package, was the only McLaren previously confirmed, game creator Codemasters has now added the 1991 MP4/6, 1998's MP4-13, and 2008's MP4-23, all of which won drivers' world championships with Ayrton Senna, Mika Hakkinen and Lewis Hamilton respectively.

McLaren executive director Zak Brown said: "It's pretty hard to pick just four significant McLaren Formula 1 cars – so all credit to the people at Codemasters for choosing these iconic, championship-winning machines.

"I don't think you'd be able to get away without choosing 1988's MP4/4 – it's probably the most iconic F1 car of the last 40 years, a machine that looks as sleek and fast today as when it was first raced.

"And it's superbly complemented by another Senna car, the V12-engined MP4/6; Mika Hakkinen's beautiful, silver-liveried MP4-13, and Lewis Hamilton's jaw-droppingly complex MP4-23.

"If you're a gamer, or a McLaren fan of any era, then you're going to want to race these cars in Codemasters' F1 2017."

Full photo gallery: The 12 classic cars that will star in F1 2017

Career mode option

The classic cars will be incorporated into the game's career mode for the first time, with players offered the chance to compete in invitational races alongside their full-time campaign in 2017-spec cars.

The McLarens are joined in the game by the 1992 and 1996 world championship-winning Williams cars, four Ferraris (1995, 2002, 2004, 2007), the 2006 Renault and Red Bull's first title-winning car from 2010.

Full F1 2017 classic car list

1988 McLaren MP4/4

1991 McLaren MP4/6

1992 Williams FW14B

1995 Ferrari 412 T2

1996 Williams FW18

1998 McLaren MP4-13

2002 Ferrari F2002

2004 Ferrari F2004

2006 Renault R26

2007 Ferrari F2007

2008 McLaren MP4-23

2010 Red Bull RB6