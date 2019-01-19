Sign in
Teretonga TRS track activity cancelled on safety grounds

Teretonga TRS track activity cancelled on safety grounds
Charles Bradley
By: Charles Bradley
2h ago

Toyota Racing New Zealand has announced it is cancelling the remaining qualifying sessions and races for its Toyota Racing Series round at Teretonga Park on safety grounds due to gale-force winds.

TRNZ said it consulted with team owners and drivers before making the decision, which follows the opening round that was won by Marcus Armstrong in wet conditions.

Average winds of 65 km/h on Saturday and gusts of 100 km/h-plus caused significant damage at the track on late Saturday afternoon and evening with the weather forecast for Sunday indicating increases in average winds and of peak gust speeds throughout Sunday.

Castrol Toyota Racing Series Category Manager Nico Caillol was keen to stress the decision had not been made lightly and was based solely on the safety of the 16 drivers and others involved in the series.

He said: "Our conclusion is that the predicted wind speeds and gusts combined with the high speed nature of the coastal track could compromise the downforce of the 500kg machines and potentially put driver safety and the safety of others at an enhanced and unacceptable level of risk.

“It's a shame and we have considered the situation carefully for fans and drivers, but safety comes first and we have reluctantly decided to cancel our qualifying and racing today."

Race 2, which was due to run on Sunday morning, will be run at the Hampton Downs meeting next week, and Race 3 will be run at Taupo Motorsport Park the following week.

