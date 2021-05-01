Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Albert Park, Gold Coast added to S5000 schedule
Other open wheel Race report

Sydney S5000: Golding dominates opener

By:

James Golding dominated the opening S5000 race at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Sydney S5000: Golding dominates opener

Starting from second the Garry Rogers Motorsport driver was clinical on his way to a comfortable lights-to-flag win.

He kept series leader Joey Mawson at arm's length the entire race, the gap hovering between one and two seconds before Golding pulled away in the closing laps to a final winning margin of 3.2s.

"It's a perfect start to the weekend," said Golding.

"It's been really tight with Joey, I knew the start was going to be important. I got off the line well and just had to manage it from there.

"It's slippery out there, though. I had to manage a bit if oil and dirt all over the place. It was about trying to keep the car as straight as possible."

While unable to run down Golding, second place still put Mawson closer to sealing the Australian Drivers' Championship.

He was three positions clear of closest rival Thomas Randle, giving him a formidable 52-point lead with two races to go.

Luis Leeds finished the race a distant third after charging past Tim Macrow and Nathan Herne.

The latter pushed Leeds to the end, the pair ultimately separated by less than a second, with Randle and Macrow finishing fifth and sixth.

The second race is at 12:35pm local time.

Watch the action live and free at Motorsport.tv.

shares
comments
Albert Park, Gold Coast added to S5000 schedule

Previous article

Albert Park, Gold Coast added to S5000 schedule
Load comments

About this article

Series Other open wheel
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Formula 1

Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

18h
2
Formula 1

Portuguese GP: Best F1 2021 technical images from Portimao

7h
3
Formula 1

Wolff: Door still open for Volkswagen to enter F1 with Red Bull

10h
4
Formula 1

Portuguese GP: Hamilton tops FP2 from Verstappen

10h
5
Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas, Hamilton fastest at Portimao

6h
Latest news
Sydney S5000: Golding dominates opener
Misc

Sydney S5000: Golding dominates opener

40m
Albert Park, Gold Coast added to S5000 schedule
Misc

Albert Park, Gold Coast added to S5000 schedule

Apr 27, 2021
Sandown S5000: Points leader Mawson dominant in main race
Misc

Sandown S5000: Points leader Mawson dominant in main race

Mar 21, 2021
Sandown S5000: Ngatoa prevails in wild Heat 2
Misc

Sandown S5000: Ngatoa prevails in wild Heat 2

Mar 21, 2021
Sandown S5000: Golding wins confusing first heat
Misc

Sandown S5000: Golding wins confusing first heat

Mar 20, 2021
Latest videos
Live: Sydney Motorsport Park - Race 3 30:00
Other open wheel
Apr 29, 2021

Live: Sydney Motorsport Park - Race 3

Live: Sydney Motorsport Park - Race 2 30:00
Other open wheel
Apr 29, 2021

Live: Sydney Motorsport Park - Race 2

Live: Sydney Motorsport Park - Race 1 30:00
Other open wheel
Apr 29, 2021

Live: Sydney Motorsport Park - Race 1

S5000: Nathan Herne's Scary First Lap Crash 00:35
Other open wheel
Mar 14, 2021

S5000: Nathan Herne's Scary First Lap Crash

S5000: Phillip Island - Race 3 Highlights 01:21
Other open wheel
Mar 14, 2021

S5000: Phillip Island - Race 3 Highlights

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Sydney TCR: O'Keeffe takes first season pole
TCR Australia

Sydney TCR: O'Keeffe takes first season pole

How van Gisbergen's Supercars win streak stacks up in the history books
Supercars

How van Gisbergen's Supercars win streak stacks up in the history books

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime
Supercars

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Trending Today

Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Portuguese GP: Best F1 2021 technical images from Portimao
Formula 1 Formula 1

Portuguese GP: Best F1 2021 technical images from Portimao

Wolff: Door still open for Volkswagen to enter F1 with Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Door still open for Volkswagen to enter F1 with Red Bull

Portuguese GP: Hamilton tops FP2 from Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Portuguese GP: Hamilton tops FP2 from Verstappen

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas, Hamilton fastest at Portimao
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas, Hamilton fastest at Portimao

Rossi not feeling pressure as MotoGP future decision looms
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi not feeling pressure as MotoGP future decision looms

Horner: Switch to F1 secret ballot voting would be "a shame"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Switch to F1 secret ballot voting would be "a shame"

Espargaro: Aprilia’s Jerez MotoGP practice pace “shocking”
MotoGP MotoGP

Espargaro: Aprilia’s Jerez MotoGP practice pace “shocking”

Latest news

Sydney S5000: Golding dominates opener
Other open wheel Other open wheel

Sydney S5000: Golding dominates opener

Albert Park, Gold Coast added to S5000 schedule
Other open wheel Other open wheel

Albert Park, Gold Coast added to S5000 schedule

Sandown S5000: Points leader Mawson dominant in main race
Other open wheel Other open wheel

Sandown S5000: Points leader Mawson dominant in main race

Sandown S5000: Ngatoa prevails in wild Heat 2
Other open wheel Other open wheel

Sandown S5000: Ngatoa prevails in wild Heat 2

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.