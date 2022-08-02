S5000 to race at Adelaide 500

Listen to this article

The famous street circuit event is set to return as the Supercars finale this December, the event being formally launched in Adelaide today.

As expected the Adelaide 500 will be added to the S5000 Tasman Series bill alongside the Gold Coast 500 and the Bathurst International.

That will mark a return of high-powered wings-and-slicks to the circuit that hosted Formula 1 between 1985 and 1995.

“The Adelaide circuit is iconic and to even have the opportunity to race on it, let alone drive an S5000 on it, would be very special,” said recently-crowned 2022 Australian Drivers Champion Joey Mawson.

“I grew up watching the Adelaide 500 on TV and watching replays of the Formula 1 era. To know there’s a chance I could be racing there is very exciting and would be a highlight of my career for sure.

“It’s a great track that is suited to open-wheel cars and always produces great racing. Our cars are very spectacular, very fast and exciting to watch so I’m sure we’ll put on a great show for the fans.”

The Adelaide deal comes ahead of an expected increase in crossover between Supercars and S5000 next season as the open-wheel series looks to rebuild after a tough 2022 campaign.

The series struggled for numbers during the regular Gold Star season and ultimately dropped its final round in Sydney.

The 2022 Adelaide 500 undercard will also feature Touring Car Masters and the GT World Challenge Australia.

Another category will be named as part of the formal launch today.