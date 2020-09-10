Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
12 Sep
Race in
2 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Practice in
2 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Next event in
7 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Other open wheel / Breaking news

TRS squad keen on full S5000 programme

shares
comments
TRS squad keen on full S5000 programme
By:

Australian outfit MTEC Motorsport is keen on competing full-time in the V8-powered S5000 series, having been encouraged by its maiden outing in 2019.

Best known for competing in the New Zealand-based Toyota Racing Series, which has emerged a leading winter racing championship for junior drivers from around the world, MTEC entered three cars in S5000’s first exhibition race at Sandown last year.

The outfit's foray into the category was a success, with Tim Macrow winning one of two heat races.

Buoyed by the result, MTEC boss Bruin Beasley has expressed his desire to compete again in the new series, but hasn't set a timeline for a full-time debut. 

“We would have to be one of the most qualified teams in Australia to run an S5000 programme,” he said. 

“Our team are open-wheel specialists. We’ve won Formula Ford Championships, we’ve won races in Toyota Racing Series, and we are very interested in using our experience to good effect in S5000. 

“We had a really good run at Sandown. At some point, led all three races, and I feel that this is the right time to have a category like this in Australia, especially with all the things that are going on around us. 

“It is highly-cost effective, it’s a great experience for the driver and the commercial packages, including the TV deal, is unrivalled.

“I love the concept. They are a big, genuine race car and there’s a place for open-wheel racing at a top level in this country.”

S5000 category manager Chris Lambden said that he would be pleased to see a team with the experience of MTEC joining the category in the future.

“Bruin and MTEC have a great pedigree in open-wheeler racing, so it would be great to see him in S5000 long-term,” said Lambden.

“Like all of us, he’s waiting and hoping for this frustrating COVID-imposed halt to racing to be resolved so we can get back to it. Bruin’s experience in TRS in particular presents a great option for young up-and-coming drivers.”

The 2020 S5000 season has been delayed several times due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the organisers now aiming to kick off the proceedings in mid-October.

The championship will visit Mount Panorama as part of promoter ARG’s new Bathurst International event in November.

TCR Australia, S5000 opener postponed again

Previous article

TCR Australia, S5000 opener postponed again
Load comments

About this article

Series Other open wheel
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

Vettel joins rebranded Aston Martin team for 2021 F1 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel joins rebranded Aston Martin team for 2021 F1 season

Has Racing Point done the right thing in ditching Perez?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Has Racing Point done the right thing in ditching Perez?

Sergio Perez announces Racing Point F1 exit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sergio Perez announces Racing Point F1 exit

Giorgio Piola's history of F1 steering wheel evolution
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Giorgio Piola's history of F1 steering wheel evolution

GRM locks in Bathurst 1000 wildcard
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

GRM locks in Bathurst 1000 wildcard

Petronas Yamaha denies Dovizioso rumours
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Petronas Yamaha denies Dovizioso rumours

Ferrari unveils anniversary livery for 1000th F1 GP at Mugello
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari unveils anniversary livery for 1000th F1 GP at Mugello

F1 drivers set for 'amazing' 5G flat-out sequence at Mugello
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 drivers set for 'amazing' 5G flat-out sequence at Mugello

Latest news

TRS squad keen on full S5000 programme
Misc Other open wheel / Breaking news

TRS squad keen on full S5000 programme

TCR Australia, S5000 opener postponed again
TCRA TCR Australia / Breaking news

TCR Australia, S5000 opener postponed again

TRS seeking overseas exemptions for 2021
Misc Other open wheel / Breaking news

TRS seeking overseas exemptions for 2021

TCR Australia, S5000 TV line-up locked in
TCRA TCR Australia / Breaking news

TCR Australia, S5000 TV line-up locked in

Trending

1
Formula 1

Vettel joins rebranded Aston Martin team for 2021 F1 season

6m
2
Formula 1

Has Racing Point done the right thing in ditching Perez?

3
Formula 1

Sergio Perez announces Racing Point F1 exit

4
Formula 1

Giorgio Piola's history of F1 steering wheel evolution

5
Supercars

GRM locks in Bathurst 1000 wildcard

Latest news

TRS squad keen on full S5000 programme
Misc

TRS squad keen on full S5000 programme

TCR Australia, S5000 opener postponed again
TCRA

TCR Australia, S5000 opener postponed again

TRS seeking overseas exemptions for 2021
Misc

TRS seeking overseas exemptions for 2021

TCR Australia, S5000 TV line-up locked in
TCRA

TCR Australia, S5000 TV line-up locked in

What categories are racing at the 2020 Bathurst International?
Misc

What categories are racing at the 2020 Bathurst International?

Latest videos

Giancarlo Fisichella's first laps in S5000 02:39
Other open wheel

Giancarlo Fisichella's first laps in S5000

Rubens Barrichello's testing session of S5000 race car 02:22
Other open wheel

Rubens Barrichello's testing session of S5000 race car

James Davison compares S5000 car to Indy Lights 02:52
Other open wheel

James Davison compares S5000 car to Indy Lights

GRM announces Luis Leeds as their new driver 03:49
Other open wheel

GRM announces Luis Leeds as their new driver

Toyota Racing Series: 2020 champion Igor Fraga 01:36
Other open wheel

Toyota Racing Series: 2020 champion Igor Fraga

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.