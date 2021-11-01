Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Bargwanna joins S5000 field for Sydney
Other open wheel News

Funded NZ Grand Prix drive up for grabs

By:

Castrol has put a funded drive in the New Zealand Grand Prix on offer for young Kiwi drivers.

Funded NZ Grand Prix drive up for grabs

The naming rights backer of the Toyota Racing Series will fund an entry in the 2022 running of the NZGP, set to take place at Hampton Downs next February, for a local driver.

Applicants for the Castrol seat must be aged 25 or under and a New Zealand resident or citizen.

Applications close on November 26, after which five finalists will be short-listed.

A judging panel will then choose which driver will race the Castrol-backed FT-60 in the 67th running of the NZGP.

“Competing in the Castrol Toyota Racing Series is a well-established rite of passage for the next generation of motorsport superstars” said Castrol's brand and product manager Jan Willink.

“For half a decade Castrol has proudly partnered with Toyota to help grow this platform and we’re thrilled to be able to provide this fantastic opportunity for a young New Zealand driver to take the next step in their motorsport journey.”

TRS boss Nicolas Caillol says the 'once in a lifetime' opportunity could launch the career of a new Kiwi talent.

"Castrol is one of motorsport's identifiable brand names and has been involved in all forms of motorsport sponsorship over the years and decades, including here in New Zealand," he said.

"We have seen the support of Castrol act as a springboard for the careers of many drivers, most recently with previous TRS graduate and champion Thomas Randle.

"This initiative will hopefully accelerate the progress of young Kiwi drivers in a similar way. We have so many talented young drivers here in New Zealand and many have that extra edge needed to go all the way.

“It is one of these drivers who will be in the seat of an FT-60 for the Grand Prix and who will get a once in a lifetime chance to put their name on an iconic global motorsport trophy along with some of the sport’s biggest names.”

Winners of the NZGP include Stirling Moss, Keke Rosberg, Lance Stroll, Lando Norris and, most recently, Shane van Gisbergen.

The NZGP will be the sole race for the 2022 TRS season.

The series, which has long flourished thanks to European single-seater hopefuls using it as a winter training camp, has been badly hit the NZ's closed borders during the pandemic.

This year it went to close to an agreement with the NZ government for places in the Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) system to get overseas drivers into the country, but ultimately had to settle for an all-Kiwi season.

For next year the season will be limited to the NZGP, series officials hopeful of a return to a full campaign in 2023.

shares
comments
Bargwanna joins S5000 field for Sydney
Previous article

Bargwanna joins S5000 field for Sydney
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Supercars set for 2022 calendar expansion
Supercars

Supercars set for 2022 calendar expansion

Cuts caused Supercars tyre failures in Sydney Sydney
Supercars

Cuts caused Supercars tyre failures in Sydney

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Funded NZ Grand Prix drive up for grabs
Other open wheel Other open wheel

Funded NZ Grand Prix drive up for grabs

Bargwanna joins S5000 field for Sydney
Other open wheel Other open wheel

Bargwanna joins S5000 field for Sydney

McLaughlin wants New Zealand Grand Prix start
IndyCar IndyCar

McLaughlin wants New Zealand Grand Prix start

Ambrose to lead new young driver programme
Video Inside
General General

Ambrose to lead new young driver programme

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.